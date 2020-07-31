176 new coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad; 4 die, 112 recover

As many as 176 new coronavirus cases emerged in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 26,517 on Friday, the health department said. With the addition of 176 new cases, Ahmedabad's tally went up to 26,517, said a health bulletin issued by the Gujarat government.

Ahmedabad's death toll rose to 1,597 with four more fatalities registered in the last 24 hours, it said. Though Ahmedabad saw a decline in fresh cases in the last one month, it still remains the worst-affected district in terms of total cases registered across the state till now.

Out of these 176 new cases, 140 cases were from Ahmedabad city and 36 from rural parts of the district, said the release. As many as 112 patients undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the district also recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours, it added.