Left Menu
Development News Edition

Text messaging shows potential as mental health therapy: Researchers

A new study has explored a text-messaging intervention as a potential therapy to mental health issues. The study states that a text-messaging intervention, on top of normal care, can be a safe, clinically promising, feasible tool to provide support to people with serious mental illness.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-08-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 12:34 IST
Text messaging shows potential as mental health therapy: Researchers
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A new study has explored a text-messaging intervention as a potential therapy to mental health issues. The study states that a text-messaging intervention, on top of normal care, can be a safe, clinically promising, feasible tool to provide support to people with serious mental illness. Published in Psychiatric Services, 91 per cent of participants who took the study found the text-messaging acceptable and 94 per cent indicated that it made them feel better, while 87 per cent said they would recommend it to a friend.

"This study is very exciting because we saw real improvement in those who utilised the text messaging-based intervention on top of normal care. This was true for individuals with some of the most serious forms of mental illness," explained co-author, William J. Hudenko, a research assistant professor in the department of psychological and brain sciences at Dartmouth and an adjunct assistant professor of clinical psychology in Dartmouth's Geisel School of Medicine. "The results are promising and we anticipate that people with less severe psychopathology may even do better with this type of mobile intervention," the professor added.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, many people's schedules have been upended, which may prevent individuals with mental illness from having routine access to a therapist, such as parents who have children at home. "Texting can help bridge this gap, by providing a means for mental health services to be continuously delivered. Text-messaging psychotherapy is an excellent match for the current environment, as it provides asynchronous contact with a mental health therapist while increasing the amount of contact that an individual can have," explained Hudenko.

For the study, the research team examined the impact of text messaging as an add-on to an assertive community treatment program versus the latter alone. Through an assertive community treatment program, those with serious mental illness have a designated team that helps them with life skills, such as finding a job and housing, managing medications, as well as providing daily, in-person clinic-based services. People with serious mental illness are likely though to experience symptoms each day, for which they may need additional therapy. The study was a three-month pilot, which was assessor blind. There were 49 participants: 62 per cent had schizophrenia/schizoaffective disorder, 24 per cent had bipolar disorder and 14 per cent had depression. Assessments were conducted at baseline, post-trial (three months later), and during a follow-up six months later.

Licenced mental health clinicians served as the mobile interventionists. They received a standard training program on how to engage effectively and in a personal way with participants. The mobile interventionists were monitored on a weekly basis to ensure that they were adhering to the treatment protocol. Throughout the trial, over 12,000 messages were sent, and every message was encoded, monitored, and discussed with a clinician. The results demonstrated that 95 per cent initiated the intervention and texted 69 per cent of possible days with an average of four texts per day. On average, participants sent roughly 165 or more text messages and received 158 or more messages. The intervention was found to be safe, as there were zero adverse events reported.

Today, there are more than 575,000 mental health therapists in the US. By 2025, the US Department of Health and Human Services estimates that the country will be over 250,000 therapists short. "A messaging-based intervention is an incredibly scalable, cost-effective way to help manage the enormous shortage of mental health capability in the US," added Hudenko. The researchers are planning to study the impact of a messaging intervention in mental health on a much larger scale. (ANI)

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Salman Khan wishes 'Eid Mubarak' to fans with Covid twist

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has wished his fans on the prosperous occasion of Eid al-Adha in his own style but with a COVID-19 twist. Since the country is celebrating Eid amid COVID-19 restrictions, the actor made sure to inspire his fa...

Ukraine police kill man after hostage-taking, official says

A man who had taken a senior police officer hostage a week ago and then escaped was killed by police special forces in central Ukraine early on Saturday when he took a new hostage and exploded a grenade, a senior government official said. T...

Water, soil from Badrinath, Mahakaleshwar reach Ayodhya ahead of foundation stone laying ceremony

Soil and water from many important religious sites and rivers across India have reached Ayodhya for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Mandir on August 5, informed the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Saturday. Taking to T...

NGT raps MoEF over monitoring of environmental norms

The National Green Tribunal has rapped the Ministry of Environment and Forests MoEF over compliance of conditions mentioned in environmental clearances granted for projects, saying the mechanism for monitoring environmental norms is inadequ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020