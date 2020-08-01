Left Menu
C'garh: home treatment of COVID patients allowed on pilot basis

On a pilot basis, the Chhattisgarh government has allowed asymptomatic COVID-19 patients to undergo treatment in isolation at home, a health official said on Saturday. A rapid action team will be on stand-by for this purpose. If the patient/family members violate the isolation- protocol they will be shifted to COVID Care Center and will face action under the Epidemic Diseases Act, the official said.

On a pilot basis, the Chhattisgarh government has allowed asymptomatic COVID-19 patients to undergo treatment in isolation at home, a health official said on Saturday. In a letter to all district collectors on Friday, the state's Health Secretary Niharika Barik Singh said the district administration can allow `C' (asymptomatic) category COVID-19 patients to remain in home isolation, he said.

The health department also released a detailed set of conditions and guidelines which will have to be fulfilled before putting any patient in home isolation, he said. Initially, 285 coronavirus positive patients across 28 districts -- 50 of them from Raipur district -- will be allowed to undergo treatment at home.

A 24X7 call center and control room will be set up in every district to monitor the treatment of these patients. Before allowing home isolation and treatment, a district administration team will inspect the house.

A house where a patient is to be kept should be at least a 3BHK (bedroom-hall-kitchen) one with sufficient cross-ventilation and separate toilet-bathrooms. But a COVID-19 patient suffering from serious ailments such as heart disease or cancer or those who are living alone shall not be put in home-isolation.

A red sticker with required information will be pasted on the front of a house where a COVID-19 patient has been isolated. If the patient develops breathing trouble, constant pain in the chest or head or any other complication, he or she will be immediately shifted to a COVID hospital. A rapid action team will be on stand-by for this purpose.

If the patient/family members violate the isolation- protocol they will be shifted to COVID Care Center and will face action under the Epidemic Diseases Act, the official said. As of Friday, Chhattisgarh had reported 9,192 coronavirus cases, including 2,908 active patients and 54 deaths.

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

