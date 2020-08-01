Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health officials link US salmonella outbreak to red onions

Federal health officials say an outbreak of salmonella infecting nearly 400 people in more than 30 states has been linked to red onions, and identified a California company as the likely source. There have been no deaths linked to the outbreak, which was first identified July 10 and has since grown.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-08-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 21:35 IST
Health officials link US salmonella outbreak to red onions
The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says that Salmonella Newport has sickened 396 people and landed nearly 60 in the hospital. Image Credit: Pixabay

Federal health officials say an outbreak of salmonella infecting nearly 400 people in more than 30 states has been linked to red onions and identified a California company as the likely source. The Food and Drug Administration said in a statement on Friday that Thomson International Inc of Bakersfield, California, has notified the food agency that it will be recalling all varieties of onions that could have come in contact with potentially contaminated red onions because of the risk of cross-contamination.

This recall would include red, white, yellow, and sweet onions from Thomson International, the agency said. Thomson couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says that Salmonella Newport has sickened 396 people and landed nearly 60 in the hospital. There have been no deaths linked to the outbreak, which was first identified July 10 and has since grown. The agency says the illnesses began between mid-June and mid-July. The Public Health Agency of Canada is also investigating an outbreak of Salmonella Newport illnesses that have a genetic fingerprint closely related to the US outbreak, that agency said Thursday.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Crane collapse: Out of 11 dead, 4 were HSL staffers, 7 contract workers

Out of 11 people killed in Hindustan Shipyard Limited HSL in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, four were HSL employees and seven were contract workers. Ten people have been identified as R.Venkat Rao, Chaitanya, Ramu, PV Ratnam, P Naga Demudu, Sat...

Shipyard tragedy: Vizag witnesses second major industrial mishap in 3 months

drops word in first para Visakhapatnam, Aug 1 PTI The accident at Hindustan Shipyard Limited here on Saturday in which 11 people were killed after a crane collapsed is the second major industrial mishap here after the gas leak at LG P...

Bakr Eid a low-key affair in Odisha amid COVID-19 pandemic

Eid al-Adha was celebrated on a subdued note in Odisha on Saturday, with most of the devotees offering prayers from home in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. State Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik greeted people on the oc...

Facebook puts global block on Brazil's Bolsonaro supporters

Facebook said on Saturday it has put a global block on certain accounts controlled by supporters of Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro implicated in a fake news inquiry, a day after it was fined for not complying with a Supreme Court judges o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020