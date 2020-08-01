Left Menu
Odisha CM inaugurates two COVID hospitals, thanks corona warriors

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in Berhampur.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 01-08-2020 22:14 IST
A dedicated COVID hospital in Berhampur, Odisha. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in Berhampur. "I am happy to declare that two more Covid Hospitals with ICU facility are made functional in Berhampur. These hospitals with 150-bed strength and 24 ICU beds each with ventilators will provide critical care for patients from the district within the district itself. This will definitely strengthen our hands in the fight against Covid in Ganjam district," Patnaik said according to a press statement from the Odisha Chief Minister's Office.

"After Unlock-one, lakhs of brothers and sisters living outside the State returned to Ganjam district, especially from hotspot areas. However, thanks to the dedication and sacrifice of our Covid warriors, cooperation and support from my beloved people of Ganjam district, the district is fighting the pandemic very well. More than 85 per cent of rural Ganjam is in green zone and the recovery rate in Ganjam is much higher than the national average," the statement read. "I also understand that there is a downward trend in the 'positivity' rate. The State Government will make all out efforts to protect lives of our citizens and fight this pandemic. Recently plasma therapy also started. In the absence of vaccine or treatment, the only way to effectively fight this pandemic is through using mask, following social distance norms and other government regulations," the chief minister said.

"My sincere appeal to everyone: Please don't come out if not required and completely avoid crowded places, and don't allow complacency to cloud judgement," Patnaik said. "My government will leave no stone unturned in fighting this pandemic and saving lives of people. My sincere appreciation to Covid warriors in Ganjam district," he said. (ANI)

