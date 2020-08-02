COVID-19 treatment: CM warns private hospitals of due action

Left Menu
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday warned private hospitals of due action if they overcharge COVID-19 patients. "Due action will be taken if complaints against private hospitals overcharging patients are received," Palaniswami said. According to a government order, Grade-1 and 2 hospitals can charge a maximum of Rs 7,500 in general ward per day while grade-3 and 4 hospitals can charge Rs 5,000 for the same.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-08-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 15:57 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday warned private hospitals of due action if they overcharge COVID-19 patients. He said all private hospitals should clearly display the government-fixed rates for the treatment of the virus.

The Chief Minister's warning, in a tweet, comes a day after the government temporarily revoked permission for treatment granted to a private hospital here for allegedly charging a coronavirus patient Rs 12 lakh for 19 days of treatment. "Due action will be taken if complaints against private hospitals overcharging patients are received," Palaniswami said.

According to a government order, Grade-1 and 2 hospitals can charge a maximum of Rs 7,500 in general ward per day while grade-3 and 4 hospitals can charge Rs 5,000 for the same..

