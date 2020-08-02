Left Menu
COVID-19 hospital for women opens in Dhanbad

This is the first dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Jharkhand for women infected patients, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Umashankar Singh said. "Since SSLNT Hospital is situated in the middle of the city, it is accessible for pregnant women testing positive and other female patients. A total of 14 persons have died due to COVID-19 till date in the district, health officials said.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 02-08-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 20:41 IST
In the wake of the increasing number of coronavirus cases, the Dhanbad district administration has converted the Sri Sri Laxmi Narayan Trust (SSLNT) Hospital into a dedicated COVID-19 hospital for treatment of infected pregnant women and other female patients. This is the first dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Jharkhand for women infected patients, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Umashankar Singh said.

"Since SSLNT Hospital is situated in the middle of the city, it is accessible for pregnant women testing positive and other female patients. So it has been acquired with immediate effect under Section 65 of the Disaster Management Act 2005," he said. As of now this dedicated COVID-19 health centre has 20 beds but more beds are being set up, the deputy commissioner said.

"All facilities as per guidelines of Indian Council of Medical Science (ICMR) New Delhi has been restored for best possible treatment of infected female patients," the DC said. The SSLNT Hospital Superintendent, Dr Jitesh Ranjan, said that as per the directive the hospital is geared up for treatment from today.

Till August 1, Dhanbad had registered 639 COVID-19 cases in which 457 have recovered and 162 are active cases. A total of 14 persons have died due to COVID-19 till date in the district, health officials said.

