Philippines reports 3,226 new coronavirus infections, 46 more deaths

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 03-08-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 13:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Philippine health ministry on Monday confirmed 3,226 novel coronavirus infections and 46 additional deaths. In a bulletin, it said total confirmed cases have reached 106,330 and deaths have increased to 2,104.

With four successive days of reporting record infections, the Philippines is close to passing Indonesia with the most cases so far in Southeast Asia. President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday ordered the re-imposition of a strict lockdown in and around the capital starting Aug. 4 to stem the case surge and help inundated hospitals.

