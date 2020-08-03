Philippines reports 3,226 new coronavirus infections, 46 more deaths

Philippines reports 3,226 new coronavirus infections, 46 more deathsReuters | Manila | Updated: 03-08-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 13:52 IST
The Philippine health ministry on Monday confirmed 3,226 novel coronavirus infections and 46 additional deaths. In a bulletin, it said total confirmed cases have reached 106,330 and deaths have increased to 2,104.
With four successive days of reporting record infections, the Philippines is close to passing Indonesia with the most cases so far in Southeast Asia. President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday ordered the re-imposition of a strict lockdown in and around the capital starting Aug. 4 to stem the case surge and help inundated hospitals.
- READ MORE ON:
- Philippine
- Rodrigo Duterte
- Indonesia
- Southeast Asia
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Philippine journalist Maria Ressa rejects 'politically motivated' tax evasion charges
Philippine journalist Maria Ressa rejects 'politically motivated' tax evasion charges
Philippines reports two new coronavirus deaths, 1,951 infections
Philippine journalist Maria Ressa denies tax evasion charges
Philippines to ramp up coronavirus testing as Duterte warns of arrests