Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chennai, Aug 3 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.05 pm

MDS7 KA-YEDIYURAPPA-DAUGHTER Yediyurappa's daughter tests positive for COVID-19, son under home quarantine Bengaluru: One of the daughters of Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to the same hospital, where her father is undergoing treatment for the infection, hospital sources said. MDS8 PD-VIRUS-CASES Four persons succumb to COVID-19 in Puducherry, 178 new cases take overall tally to 3,982 Puducherry: Four persons succumbed to coronavirus in Puducherry taking the death toll to 56 while 178 fresh cases were reported on Monday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-08-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 17:07 IST
Chennai, Aug 3 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.05 pm

MDS2 KA-YEDIYURAPPA-HOSPITAL-MIN K'taka CM may have to remain in hospital for 8 to 10 days: Medical Education Minister Bengaluru: All those who met Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who has tested positive for COVID-19, in the last three-four days will have to be quarantined, Medical Education Minister Sudhakar K said on Monday. MDS5 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana reports 11 deaths, 983 new COVID-19 cases Hyderabad: Telangana reported 983 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of positive cases in the state to 67,660.

MDS6 TN-VIRUS-KARTI Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram tests positive for COVID-19 Chennai: Lok Sabha MP and son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, Karti, on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. MDS7 KA-YEDIYURAPPA-DAUGHTER Yediyurappa's daughter tests positive for COVID-19, son under home quarantine Bengaluru: One of the daughters of Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to the same hospital, where her father is undergoing treatment for the infection, hospital sources said.

MDS8 PD-VIRUS-CASES Four persons succumb to COVID-19 in Puducherry, 178 new cases take overall tally to 3,982 Puducherry: Four persons succumbed to coronavirus in Puducherry taking the death toll to 56 while 178 fresh cases were reported on Monday. MDS9 TN-EDUCATION-LANGUAGE-LD CM Three-language formula proposed in NEP "painful," will stick to two-language policy, says TN CM (Eds: Changing headline, recasts, Oppn letter to CM) Chennai: Strongly backing Tamil Nadu's decades old two-language policy, the ruling AIADMK in the state on Monday rejected the Centre's three-language formula proposed in the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and said there will be no deviation from the existing system.

MDS10 KA-YEDIYURAPPA-VIDEO Will soon get back to work after recovery, no need to worry: Yediyurappa in video Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who is currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital here, on Monday said there was no need for anyone to worry and he will soon get back to work after recovery.PTI SS PTI PTI.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP to celebrate Ram temple's 'bhoomi pujan' by lighting diyas

The BJP will celebrate the foundation stone-laying of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5 by lighting diyas in Uttarakhand. BJP workers throughout the state will light rows of earthen lamps at party offices as well as at their houses to c...

World News Roundup: Man suspected to be armed takes hostage in Kyiv bank; Scientists create artificial skin able to feel and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Next big COVID-19 treatment may be manufactured antibodiesAs the world awaits a COVID-19 vaccine, the next big advance in battling the pandemic could come from a class of biotech therapies...

COVID-19: Pak PM appoints new health minister

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday appointed his focal person on COVID-19 as the new health minister, the third in less than two years, amidst the ongoing fight against the coronavirus that has claimed nearly 6,000 lives and infec...

Greece: 1 hurt as small plane hits shut village coffee shop

A small training plane crashed into a village coffee shop in northern Greece Monday, injuring the teenage pilot and causing minor damage, authorities said. Police said the accident occurred during a morning training flight. The 19-year-ol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020