Chennai, Aug 3 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.05 pm

MDS2 KA-YEDIYURAPPA-HOSPITAL-MIN K'taka CM may have to remain in hospital for 8 to 10 days: Medical Education Minister Bengaluru: All those who met Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who has tested positive for COVID-19, in the last three-four days will have to be quarantined, Medical Education Minister Sudhakar K said on Monday. MDS5 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana reports 11 deaths, 983 new COVID-19 cases Hyderabad: Telangana reported 983 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of positive cases in the state to 67,660.

MDS6 TN-VIRUS-KARTI Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram tests positive for COVID-19 Chennai: Lok Sabha MP and son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, Karti, on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. MDS7 KA-YEDIYURAPPA-DAUGHTER Yediyurappa's daughter tests positive for COVID-19, son under home quarantine Bengaluru: One of the daughters of Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to the same hospital, where her father is undergoing treatment for the infection, hospital sources said.

MDS8 PD-VIRUS-CASES Four persons succumb to COVID-19 in Puducherry, 178 new cases take overall tally to 3,982 Puducherry: Four persons succumbed to coronavirus in Puducherry taking the death toll to 56 while 178 fresh cases were reported on Monday. MDS9 TN-EDUCATION-LANGUAGE-LD CM Three-language formula proposed in NEP "painful," will stick to two-language policy, says TN CM (Eds: Changing headline, recasts, Oppn letter to CM) Chennai: Strongly backing Tamil Nadu's decades old two-language policy, the ruling AIADMK in the state on Monday rejected the Centre's three-language formula proposed in the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and said there will be no deviation from the existing system.

MDS10 KA-YEDIYURAPPA-VIDEO Will soon get back to work after recovery, no need to worry: Yediyurappa in video Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who is currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital here, on Monday said there was no need for anyone to worry and he will soon get back to work after recovery.PTI SS PTI PTI.