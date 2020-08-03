Chennai, Aug 3 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.05 pm
MDS7 KA-YEDIYURAPPA-DAUGHTER Yediyurappa's daughter tests positive for COVID-19, son under home quarantine Bengaluru: One of the daughters of Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to the same hospital, where her father is undergoing treatment for the infection, hospital sources said. MDS8 PD-VIRUS-CASES Four persons succumb to COVID-19 in Puducherry, 178 new cases take overall tally to 3,982 Puducherry: Four persons succumbed to coronavirus in Puducherry taking the death toll to 56 while 178 fresh cases were reported on Monday.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-08-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 17:07 IST
MDS2 KA-YEDIYURAPPA-HOSPITAL-MIN K'taka CM may have to remain in hospital for 8 to 10 days: Medical Education Minister Bengaluru: All those who met Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who has tested positive for COVID-19, in the last three-four days will have to be quarantined, Medical Education Minister Sudhakar K said on Monday. MDS5 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana reports 11 deaths, 983 new COVID-19 cases Hyderabad: Telangana reported 983 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of positive cases in the state to 67,660.
MDS6 TN-VIRUS-KARTI Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram tests positive for COVID-19 Chennai: Lok Sabha MP and son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, Karti, on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. MDS7 KA-YEDIYURAPPA-DAUGHTER Yediyurappa's daughter tests positive for COVID-19, son under home quarantine Bengaluru: One of the daughters of Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to the same hospital, where her father is undergoing treatment for the infection, hospital sources said.
MDS8 PD-VIRUS-CASES Four persons succumb to COVID-19 in Puducherry, 178 new cases take overall tally to 3,982 Puducherry: Four persons succumbed to coronavirus in Puducherry taking the death toll to 56 while 178 fresh cases were reported on Monday. MDS9 TN-EDUCATION-LANGUAGE-LD CM Three-language formula proposed in NEP "painful," will stick to two-language policy, says TN CM (Eds: Changing headline, recasts, Oppn letter to CM) Chennai: Strongly backing Tamil Nadu's decades old two-language policy, the ruling AIADMK in the state on Monday rejected the Centre's three-language formula proposed in the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and said there will be no deviation from the existing system.
MDS10 KA-YEDIYURAPPA-VIDEO Will soon get back to work after recovery, no need to worry: Yediyurappa in video Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who is currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital here, on Monday said there was no need for anyone to worry and he will soon get back to work after recovery.PTI SS PTI PTI.
ALSO READ
Congress confronts new virus crisis rescue as pandemic grows
PM Narendra Modi condoles demise of US Congressman John Lewis
PM condoles death of US Congressman Lewis
Why did Rajasthan's rebel Congress MLAs choose Haryana for camping? BJP's role is clear: Cong leader Ajay Maken.
Congress asks Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to give voice sample to end row over audio clips: Ajay Maken.