Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brits enjoy half-price meals thanks to coronavirus subsidy

Matt Healey, 23, who works in digital marketing for Warner Bros., was glad his cooked "English breakfast" would cost him half the usual price at Maggies, a cafe in Lewisham, south east London. But he said the priority for him remained the health risks over the discount.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-08-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 17:41 IST
Brits enjoy half-price meals thanks to coronavirus subsidy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

People across Britain enjoyed half-price meals on Monday as the government launched its "Eat Out to Help Out Scheme" aimed at driving up business in the shattered hospitality industry after months of coronavirus lockdown. Diners are entitled to a 50% discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks to eat or drink in, up to a maximum of 10 pounds ($13) discount per head every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday between Aug. 3 and Aug 31.

The offer - expected to cost half a billion pounds ($650 million) - is open to diners in participating restaurants, cafés, bars, pubs, work and school canteens and food halls. More than 72,000 restaurants have registered, finance minister Rishi Sunak said. Matt Healey, 23, who works in digital marketing for Warner Bros., was glad his cooked "English breakfast" would cost him half the usual price at Maggies, a cafe in Lewisham, south east London.

But he said the priority for him remained the health risks over the discount. "It's a bit of a balancing act," Healey said. "I think the risks will probably outweigh the 50% off."

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP to celebrate Ram temple's 'bhoomi pujan' by lighting diyas

The BJP will celebrate the foundation stone-laying of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5 by lighting diyas in Uttarakhand. BJP workers throughout the state will light rows of earthen lamps at party offices as well as at their houses to c...

World News Roundup: Man suspected to be armed takes hostage in Kyiv bank; Scientists create artificial skin able to feel and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Next big COVID-19 treatment may be manufactured antibodiesAs the world awaits a COVID-19 vaccine, the next big advance in battling the pandemic could come from a class of biotech therapies...

COVID-19: Pak PM appoints new health minister

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday appointed his focal person on COVID-19 as the new health minister, the third in less than two years, amidst the ongoing fight against the coronavirus that has claimed nearly 6,000 lives and infec...

Greece: 1 hurt as small plane hits shut village coffee shop

A small training plane crashed into a village coffee shop in northern Greece Monday, injuring the teenage pilot and causing minor damage, authorities said. Police said the accident occurred during a morning training flight. The 19-year-ol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020