Spain's new wave of infections hits the young, middle-aged

PTI | Santsadurnidanoia | Updated: 03-08-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 18:00 IST
Like most Spaniards, Emma Gaya thought the worst of the pandemic was behind her. Spain's government had ended a three-month lockdown after an COVID-19 onslaught that claimed at least 28,400 lives in the European Union nation. To kickstart its stalled economy, Spaniards were encouraged to cautiously resume their lives under a “new normality” based on wearing face masks, washing hands and social distancing.

On June 22, the day after Spain ended a national state of emergency and restored free movement around the country, the health ministry registered 125 new cases in 24 hours. Six weeks later, the daily count has jumped, hitting 1,525 on Friday. Spain is leading Western Europe's major countries with an average of 60 coronavirus cases per 100,000 inhabitants. While the country's south and the Canary and Balearic Islands remain in good shape, the regions of Navarra, Aragón, and Catalonia have registered more than 120 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over a 14-day period, making Spain's northeast the biggest European hot spot along with parts of Romania, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

In contrast to the darkest weeks of March and April, when the virus ripped through Spain's elderly in nursing homes and pushed the country's hospitals to the breaking point, the pressure is now on Spain's neighborhood health clinics. They are trying to screen and isolate the new infections, which are taking place mostly among the young, who in Spain and countries across the world are ignoring social distancing, and the middle-aged.

The average age of a virus patient in Spain has fallen from 63 in the spring to 45 now and “the pressure on the health system is low,” said Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa. Since the virus takes a heavier toll on the elderly, younger coronavirus patients means more who have milder symptoms. Spain's improved testing capacity makes a comparison to the start of the pandemic difficult. In February, March and April, a shortage of tests meant that only the very sick who were admitted to hospitals were tested and that a significant number of coronavirus cases went undetected.

Now, local clinics are discovering many more infections among those who don't show symptoms. “We are in a different situation (than the spring) because right now we have tests available,” said Dr. Miriam Ceña, director of the health clinics in Sant Sadurni D'Anoia, which is seeing a jump in cases like the area around Barcelona, Catalonia's largest city.

“We are in a situation of risk and alert. We don't want to alarm the population, but we want the population to be responsible,” Ceña said. “In March, there was the lockdown so the situation was under more control. Right now, there is free movement and socialising and those are a risk of contagion.” The surge in new infections is sure to add to the drastic contraction of Spain's economy by slamming hopes of reactivating the country's critical tourism sector. The economy has already dropped 18 per cent in the second quarter — its biggest dip since Spain's 1936-39 Civil War. Britain has placed a 14-day quarantine on travellers returning from Spain, while France, Germany, and Belgium have all issued travel warnings or discouraged trips to northeast Spain.

Authorities have for several weeks warned about the danger of new outbreaks, but experts predicted they would likely occur in the colder months. Instead, the surge has come in mid-summer, when Spaniards are eager to reconnect with family and friends, and hotels, restaurants and shops are counting on both domestic and foreign tourists to cushion the pandemic's blow to their balance sheets. Spain must now pull off the delicate balancing act of managing the health crisis while reactivating its economy. Officials desperately hope they can avoid another full lockdown that would be catastrophic to businesses and jobs despite the expected injection of massive aid from the European Union.

Catalonia and many other regions have reintroduced restrictions, making masks obligatory at all times outside the home and reclosing nightclubs due to their links to outbreaks. “We must be obsessive about complying with the protection measures,” said Catalonia's public health director, Josep Argimon.

