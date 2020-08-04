Sero survey for COVID-19 in Delhi extended for 2 more days: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said that the government will have to extend the serological survey for COVID-19 in the national capital by two more days due to Eid and Rakshabandhan holidays. The health minister added that around 15,000 samples will be collected during the serological survey in Delhi. He said, "We have to extend the serological survey for 1-2 days more due to the holidays, as there was Eid and Rakshabandhan in between."

While speaking about the COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Jain said that Delhi is now at the 14th number in terms of active cases. "There are 10,207 active cases in Delhi as of now and the total COVID-19 count now stands at 1,38,482. Yesterday, 937 people recovered from the virus after treatment," he added. While Eid al-Adha was celebrated across the country on August 1, Rakshabandhan was celebrated on August 3, this year.

The monthly serological survey for COVID-19 had started in the national capital on August 1 and was scheduled till August 5. "Serological Survey for COVID-19 started from today in Delhi. In the last survey, 24 per cent of people were found to be positive. This is a technical process but will be conducted across the capital. Now we want to see how much difference it has made after one or one and a half months," Jain had said on Saturday.

In the serological survey, blood samples of the people are taken to check for the presence of antibodies for COVID-19 in their body. If the report comes positive for antibodies, it proves that those patients had been infected but have been cured of the viral infection. (ANI)