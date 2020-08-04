COVID-19 caseload of Andamans rises to 830; death toll mounts to 10

The COVID-19 caseload of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 830 on Tuesday with the detection of 96 fresh infections, while one more fatality pushed its coronavirus death toll to 10, health officials said. Seven of the new patients have travel history while 89 infections were detected during contract tracing, they said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the Union Territory to 557, the officials said. Twenty-one more people have been cured of COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 263, they said.

The administration has so far sent 25,034 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 24,313 reports have been received while 721 are awaited, the officials added..