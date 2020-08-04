Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 caseload of Andamans rises to 830; death toll mounts to 10

Seven of the new patients have travel history while 89 infections were detected during contract tracing, they said. The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the Union Territory to 557, the officials said.

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 04-08-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 15:17 IST
COVID-19 caseload of Andamans rises to 830; death toll mounts to 10
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 caseload of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 830 on Tuesday with the detection of 96 fresh infections, while one more fatality pushed its coronavirus death toll to 10, health officials said. Seven of the new patients have travel history while 89 infections were detected during contract tracing, they said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the Union Territory to 557, the officials said. Twenty-one more people have been cured of COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 263, they said.

The administration has so far sent 25,034 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 24,313 reports have been received while 721 are awaited, the officials added..

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Never wanted to act, took it as a route to direction: Anand Tiwari

Anand Tiwari may have made a name and space for himself as an actor but it was always the directors chair that he had set his eyes on. The multi-hyphenate artiste has starred in some of the most critically-acclaimed and commercially success...

Engineering testing lab ensures quality machinery for farmers in J-K

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, has set up an agriculture engineering testing lab for the testing of agriculture machinery at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology SKUAST...

Project to install smog tower in Delhi will take 10 months: Centre tells SC

The Central government on Tuesday submitted before the Supreme Court that it will apprise it by August 10, when the work can be started on installing smog tower to control air pollution in the national capital. A bench headed by Justice Aru...

US scientists find possible COVID-19 treatment

Scientists in the US have found a potential therapeutic treatment for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and other coronaviruses. Pathogenic coronaviruses are a major threat to global public health, as shown by the SARS-CoV, MERS-C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020