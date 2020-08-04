Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa continues to remain stable in hospital

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa who is undergoing treatment at the Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru after testing positive for COVID-19 continues to remain stable and is responding to treatment, said the hospital on Tuesday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-08-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 22:25 IST
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa continues to remain stable in hospital
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa who is undergoing treatment at the Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru after testing positive for COVID-19 continues to remain stable and is responding to treatment, said the hospital on Tuesday. "Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa continues to remain stable since his admission for COVID-19 treatment and has been responding to treatment. He is cheerful and attending to his activities. He is closely being monitored by an expert panel of doctors," the hospital said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Yediyurappa chaired a review meeting regarding ventilator beds in State over the phone with officials. As per an official release, officials said that 681 ventilators were received by Karnataka from the government of India under PM-CARES.

"Number of ventilator beds increased during last week by 335 in the State, including 166 in Bangalore. The remaining 346 ventilators will be installed by the end of this week. Another 1,279 ventilators allotted to Karnataka by the government of India will be received during this month," officials informed the Chief Minister. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K LG approves creation of Block Development Fund on pattern of Constituency Development Fund

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chandra Murmu on Tuesday approved the creation of Block Development Fund on the pattern of Constituency Development Fund, J-K Principal Secretary Power and Information Rohit Kansal said.He sai...

Number of French COVID-19 patients in intensive care rises for second day

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units in French hospitals rose for the second day in a row, reversing a downtrend that has been in place for 16 weeks, health ministry data showed on Tuesday. The ministry said in a statemen...

Massive blast in Beirut kills at least 10, injures hundreds

A huge explosion near the centre of Beirut killed at least 10 people, injured hundreds and sent shockwaves across the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, shattering windows and causing apartment balconies to collapse.The most powerful explosion to...

CCCP cannot tolerate free-thinking of its own people: Pompeo

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Tuesday said that the US and other free nations will continue to protect their people from long arm of Beijings authoritarianism and that the Chinese Communist Party CCP cannot tolerate the free-thin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020