Soccer-La Liga postpones Fuenlabrada's final match to Aug. 7

Real Zaragoza, Almeria and Girona are the other three teams fighting it out for the final spot with the playoff semi-finals to be played on Aug. 13 and 16. The two-legged final will be held on Aug. 20 and 23, giving the playoff winners only three weeks to prepare for the new Liga season which kicks off on Sept.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 05-08-2020 02:33 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 02:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Spanish second division side Fuenlabrada's final match against Deportivo La Coruna which was scheduled to be played on Wednesday will now be played on Friday, La Liga has announced. The match was initially suspended last month after Fuenlabrada had confirmed 28 COVID-19 positives in the team but was rescheduled for Wednesday to give the side a fair shot at promotion to the top flight.

"As agreed by the Competition Committee, the match originally scheduled for 5th August between RC Deportivo - CF Fuenlabrada will now be played on Friday 7th August at 20:00 CET," La Liga said in a statement https://twitter.com/LaLigaEN/status/1290744823645904896. Following the last round of matches, Fuenlabrada were left needing a draw to leap back into sixth place and clinch a playoff-promotion berth.

La Liga had initially confirmed that the final spot would be awarded to sixth-placed Elche before making a u-turn on that decision. Real Zaragoza, Almeria and Girona are the other three teams fighting it out for the final spot with the playoff semi-finals to be played on Aug. 13 and 16.

The two-legged final will be held on Aug. 20 and 23, giving the playoff winners only three weeks to prepare for the new Liga season which kicks off on Sept. 12.

