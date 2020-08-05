Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eighth Brazilian Cabinet minister tests positive for coronavirus

An eighth minister in Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's Cabinet has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the government said on Tuesday, as Brazil fights the world's worst outbreak of the coronavirus outside the United States. Jorge Oliveira, secretary of the presidency, has been working remotely in isolation since his diagnosis, his office said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 04:20 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 04:20 IST
Eighth Brazilian Cabinet minister tests positive for coronavirus

An eighth minister in Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's Cabinet has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the government said on Tuesday, as Brazil fights the world's worst outbreak of the coronavirus outside the United States.

Jorge Oliveira, secretary of the presidency, has been working remotely in isolation since his diagnosis, his office said in a statement. Eight of Bolsonaro's 23 Cabinet ministers have now tested positive for COVID-19. The president and his wife, Michelle, also contracted the disease. Bolsonaro resumed official meetings and travel after a test showed he was no longer infected on July 25.

Brazil has confirmed more than 2.8 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began. The official death toll has risen to 94,665, with 51,603 new cases and 1,154 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said Tuesday. Despite the spread of the virus in his inner circle, the right-wing Bolsonaro has minimized the gravity of the pandemic and opposed lockdown measures, citing the risks to Latin America's largest economy.

On Monday, Bolsonaro told reporters he was feeling fine after comments last week that he had "mold" in his lungs and was taking antibiotics. He has not given more details about his medical condition.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

Bahiga Hafez turns 112, Google doodle on an iconic Egyptian multi-talented actor

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand’s COVID-19 response an example of resilience and solidarity: a UN Resident Coordinator’s Blog

Thailands overall response, and ability to curb infections, has led the World Health Organization WHO to identify Thailand, alongside New Zealand, as a success story in dealing with the pandemic. Of course, that success entirely depends o...

Fine art and face masks: London's Victoria and Albert Museum reopens

Five thousand years of art and design history will be joined by some more modern items when Londons Victoria and Albert VA museum reopens on Thursday - hand sanitiser dispensers and protective screens. Mask-wearing visitors will be allowed ...

FEATURE-'Hey Bro': New Zealand abusers turn activists to stop domestic violence

By Preeti Kannan WELLINGTON, Aug 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Matiu Brokenshire once threw an axe at his partner in anger. Today, the 45-year-old works with a service credited with stopping hundreds of domestic violence cases in New Zeala...

Habs seek help beyond Price vs. Pens in Game 3

There could be tweaks, of course, but dont look for Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan to make much in the way of changes going into Game 3 of his teams qualifying-round series against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday in Toronto. Af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020