Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arthritis drug can shorten hospital stay for severe COVID-19 patients: Study

The time spent on ventilation was reduced by ten days, the time spent in intensive care by eight days, and the total hospital stay by ten days, according to the researchers. The treatment was not associated with serious adverse events, they said.

PTI | London | Updated: 05-08-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 15:12 IST
Arthritis drug can shorten hospital stay for severe COVID-19 patients: Study

The drug tocilizumab, which is used in the treatment of various forms of arthritis, can greatly shorten the time on ventilation and hospital stays for patients with severe COVID-19, according to a Swedish study. The study, published in The Journal of Internal Medicine, included 87 patients with severe COVID-19 in intensive care at Karolinska University Hospital in Sweden.

"The report is, as far as we know, the first from Sweden to present results of a specific drug intervention for severe cases of COVID-19," said Piotr Nowak from Karolinska University Hospital. In the study, 29 of the patients received tocilizumab, a drug approved for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis that blocks the so-called IL-6 receptor to prevent viral hyperinflammation or cytokine storm.

Hyperinflammation triggered by the new coronavirus is central to the pathological process and causes high levels of the cytokine IL-6, which are associated with a more severe COVID-19 disease, the researchers said. The differences between the treatment and control groups were significant, they said.

The study found that patients who received tocilizumab were hospitalised for a much shorter length of time, including time spent on a ventilator, than those who received the standard treatment. The time spent on ventilation was reduced by ten days, the time spent in intensive care by eight days, and the total hospital stay by ten days, according to the researchers.

The treatment was not associated with serious adverse events, they said. "So it seems we can help severely ill COVID-19 patients by affecting inflammation in the body with this treatment," said Nowak.

"The results now need to be corroborated by a larger study that randomly assigns patients to either tocilizumab or other treatment," he said. The study is a so-called retrospective cohort study, which involves working back from particular outcomes to determine possible causal factors, the researchers said.

In this case, such a factor was who had received drug treatment and who had not, they said. The drawback is that the results are less reliable since it is harder to control for different influencing factors, they said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt, Sudan suspend talks with Ethiopia over disputed dam

Egypt and Sudan suspended talks with Ethiopia after it proposed linking a deal on its newly constructed reservoir and giant hydroelectric dam to a broader agreement about the Blue Nile waters that would replace a colonial-era accord with Br...

Disney takes $5 billion hit but pandemic impact not as bad as feared

Walt Disney Co on Tuesday avoided the unmitigated disaster some investors feared as it eked out an adjusted profit amid the coronavirus pandemic that shut down parks, movie theaters and sporting events across the globe. Disneys quarterly pr...

Cannabis use shows substantial risks, no benefits for cardiovascular health

The chemicals in cannabis have been linked to an increased risk of heart attacks, heart failure and atrial fibrillation in observational studies however, a full understanding of how the use of cannabis affects the heart and blood vessels is...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now One death every 15 secondsLatin America surpassed Europe on Tuesday to become the region with the highest novel coronavirus death toll, according to a Reuters tally. The region has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020