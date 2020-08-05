Left Menu
Development News Edition

Teladoc bets big on online medicine with $18.5 bln Livongo deal

Demand for the virtual healthcare provided by both companies has skyrocketed as the pandemic kept patients from visiting their doctors, sending shares in both companies surging this year and encouraging expectations for future growth. The biggest and best known provider of a range of phone and online-based services for Americans, Teladoc is set to benefit from an order signed by President Donald Trump on Monday expanding access to telehealth for 57 million Americans.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 17:57 IST
Teladoc bets big on online medicine with $18.5 bln Livongo deal

Teladoc Health Inc has agreed to buy chronic care provider Livongo Health Inc in a deal valuing the company at $18.5 billion that bets on a boom in online care and consultations spurred by the coronavirus crisis. Demand for the virtual healthcare provided by both companies has skyrocketed as the pandemic kept patients from visiting their doctors, sending shares in both companies surging this year and encouraging expectations for future growth.

The biggest and best known provider of a range of phone and online-based services for Americans, Teladoc is set to benefit from an order signed by President Donald Trump on Monday expanding access to telehealth for 57 million Americans. Under Wednesday's deal, it will pay 0.5920 of one of its shares plus $11.33 in cash for each Livongo, amounting to $158.98, a 10% premium to Livongo's closing price on Tuesday and adding up to a purchase price of around $15.6 billion, according to Reuters calculations.

"This merger firmly establishes Teladoc Health at the forefront of the next-generation of healthcare," Teladoc Health Chief Executive Officer Jason Gorevic said. One recent study estimated 46% of Americans now use telehealth to replace cancelled visits, up from just 11% in 2019, and Trump's order will reinforce its use in under-served rural areas and elsewhere in the months to come.

Pre-COVID-19, the total annual revenues of U.S. telehealth players were an estimated $3 billion. The study by consultants McKinsey & Company estimate up to $250 billion of current U.S. healthcare spend could become virtualized. Shares in Livongo, up 477% this year, gained 14% in premarket trade to race past the purchase price. Teladoc, whose access to capital has been bolstered by a doubling of the value of its own shares since January, dipped 4%.

Gorevic will continue to head the new company, which will be called Teladoc Health and headquartered in Purchase, New York. It will have 2020 pro forma revenue of about $1.3 billion. Teladoc shareholders will own about 58% of the new company, with the deal expected to close by the end of 2020.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

LPG cylinders delivered at doorstep of every customer in Kerala amid COVID-19 spread:Bharat Petroleum

Bharat Petroleum on Wednesday said it has delivered Bharat Gas LPG cylinders at the doorstep of every customer in Kerala amid the spread of Coronavirus in the state taking all precautions and strictly following the guidelines issued by the ...

Sistema Business Scalerator's entire team to join Inditrade Augmentor

Financial services firm Inditrade Capital Group has said the entire team of Sistema Business Scalerator would join Inditrade Augmentor as the companys third-party distribution arm to boost its growth aspirations. Sistema Business Scalerator...

Rains continue in south Bengal districts

Rains continued in the south Bengal districts on Wednesday with a low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal. The low pressure has become well marked over northwest Bay of Bengal adjoining Odisha and West Bengal coasts, triggering wide...

Police opposes in HC setting up of SIT, committee on Jamia violence

The police on Wednesday opposed in the Delhi High Court setting up of an SIT or a Commission of Inquiry CoI to look into the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia JMI university in December last year, saying it would amount to supplanting the la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020