Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka govt inaugurates COVID Care Centre at Bengaluru bus station

The Karnataka government on Wednesday inaugurated a COVID Care Centre at Sri Basaveshwara Bus Station in Bengaluru.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 05-08-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 23:56 IST
Karnataka govt inaugurates COVID Care Centre at Bengaluru bus station
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka government on Wednesday inaugurated a COVID Care Centre at Sri Basaveshwara Bus Station in Bengaluru. "KSRTC has provided the (ground floor and first floor) Sri Basweshwara Bus Station premises in Peenya, Bengaluru for the establishment of COVID care centre. Rotary, in association with Advika Care Foundation and Nayonika Eye Trust, has come forward to set up this centre. Prakriya Hospitals, Nagasandra, Bengaluru will be the medical partner managing this centre. Titan is the major funding partner," the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) said in a press release.

The COVID centre provided 50 per cent of the beds for KSRTC, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) employees and their families. "These patients will be treated free of cost. 10 per cent of the beds have been reserved for patients referred from Rotary and Titan. These patients will be charged as per government indicated rates," the release said.

"This facility will have full-time nurses, doctors, patient care attenders, housekeeping, manager on duty, billing team, receptionist, maintenance and security teams. Ambulance with oxygen facility will be available at the centre," it stated. A swab collection centre has been set up. Patients will receive basic medical services along with food and other services.

The centre has clean toilets, bathing facilities with hot water and clean drinking water. Nutritious food will be provided to all patients and provision has been made for the staff to stay at the centre (24x7 basis). "If the patient needs hospital care, Prakriya Hospital will make provision in its own hospitals. All precautions have been taken to ensure that the staff and doctors are protected from infection. Complete PPE kits will be provided for all working in this centre," the release said.

"The centre has an emergency ward and a 10-bedded ICU, which is equipped with patient cots, monitors, oxygen supply and oxygen concentrators. Patients who need hospitalisation will be kept temporarily in the centre, till they find a bed in the hospital if medically it is required to be sent to such hospitals," it said. Among those present at the inauguration ceremony included Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, state transport minister Shivayogi C Kalasad, KSRTC Managing Director Shivayogi C Kalasad, among others. (ANI)

TRENDING

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

Thailand’s COVID-19 response an example of resilience and solidarity: a UN Resident Coordinator’s Blog

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon: Support for hospitals top UN priority in the wake of deadly blast

More than 130 people were killed in the blast, which ripped through the port and surrounding area, causing countless injuries and leaving thousands homeless. The Government has declared a two-week state of emergency.Speaking on Wednesday, U...

Pugmarks trigger panic in Bengal's Jhargram

Pugmarks found in some areas in West Bengals Jhargram district on Wednesday triggered panic among the people, officials said. Most of the pugmarks, ranging from small to big, were seen in the forest adjoining the district police lines in Jh...

Large fire in closed market in Ajman, UAE, under control - police

A large fire which broke out on Wednesday evening at a market in the emirate of Ajman in the United Arab Emirates caused no injuries or deaths and had been brought under control, the head of Ajman police said.Parts of the market which had b...

Golf-Lowry far from complacent a year after first major win

Irelands Shane Lowry said on Wednesday that he has not grown complacent in the year since he took home his first major title as he faces stiff competition at this weeks PGA Championship. Lowry won the 2019 British Open - the last major cont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020