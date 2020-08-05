Karnataka govt inaugurates COVID Care Centre at Bengaluru bus station

The Karnataka government on Wednesday inaugurated a COVID Care Centre at Sri Basaveshwara Bus Station in Bengaluru. "KSRTC has provided the (ground floor and first floor) Sri Basweshwara Bus Station premises in Peenya, Bengaluru for the establishment of COVID care centre. Rotary, in association with Advika Care Foundation and Nayonika Eye Trust, has come forward to set up this centre. Prakriya Hospitals, Nagasandra, Bengaluru will be the medical partner managing this centre. Titan is the major funding partner," the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) said in a press release.

The COVID centre provided 50 per cent of the beds for KSRTC, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) employees and their families. "These patients will be treated free of cost. 10 per cent of the beds have been reserved for patients referred from Rotary and Titan. These patients will be charged as per government indicated rates," the release said.

"This facility will have full-time nurses, doctors, patient care attenders, housekeeping, manager on duty, billing team, receptionist, maintenance and security teams. Ambulance with oxygen facility will be available at the centre," it stated. A swab collection centre has been set up. Patients will receive basic medical services along with food and other services.

The centre has clean toilets, bathing facilities with hot water and clean drinking water. Nutritious food will be provided to all patients and provision has been made for the staff to stay at the centre (24x7 basis). "If the patient needs hospital care, Prakriya Hospital will make provision in its own hospitals. All precautions have been taken to ensure that the staff and doctors are protected from infection. Complete PPE kits will be provided for all working in this centre," the release said.

"The centre has an emergency ward and a 10-bedded ICU, which is equipped with patient cots, monitors, oxygen supply and oxygen concentrators. Patients who need hospitalisation will be kept temporarily in the centre, till they find a bed in the hospital if medically it is required to be sent to such hospitals," it said. Among those present at the inauguration ceremony included Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, state transport minister Shivayogi C Kalasad, KSRTC Managing Director Shivayogi C Kalasad, among others. (ANI)