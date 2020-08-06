Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scientists map body-wide production of protein with "important role" in COVID-19

"Considering the clinical manifestations of COVID-19, with acute respiratory distress syndrome and extensive damage to the lung parenchyma, the results highlight the need for further study of the biological mechanisms responsible for COVID-19 infection and disease progression," Lindskog said. "Further studies addressing the dynamic regulation of ACE2, and to confirm whether the low ACE2 expression in the human respiratory system is sufficient for SARS-CoV-2 infection, or whether other factors are needed for host cell entry, are urgently needed," she added..

PTI | London | Updated: 06-08-2020 11:07 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 11:07 IST
Scientists map body-wide production of protein with "important role" in COVID-19

Scientists have analysed the presence throughout the human body of a protein which the novel coronavirus uses to enter host cells, and have found that it is produced only at "very low levels, if at all," in the respiratory system, an advance which highlights the need for further studies to reassess the biological mechanisms responsible for COVID-19. The study, published in the journal Molecular Systems Biology, presented a systematic evaluation of the production of ACE2 -- the 'coronavirus entry gate' protein -- in more than 150 cell types in the human body. It noted that the protein expression was consistently high in the intestines, kidney, gallbladder, heart, male reproductive organs, placenta, eye and vascular tissues, while it was limited in the respiratory system.

"Previous studies have indicated that ACE2 protein is highly expressed in the human lung. But these expression profiles have not been reliably presented along with tissues and organs from the entire human body, or based on several different datasets," said study senior author Cecilia Lindskog from Uppsala University in Sweden. "Here, in contrast to previous studies, we were able to confidently show that no ACE2 protein is present, or that it occurs at only very low levels, in the normal respiratory system," Lindskog said.

Earlier studies had suggested that the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 employs ACE2 for host cell entry, and that penetration of the virus via this receptor would explain the severe clinical manifestations observed in various tissues and organs, including the respiratory system. "Considering the clinical manifestations of COVID-19, with acute respiratory distress syndrome and extensive damage to the lung parenchyma, the results highlight the need for further study of the biological mechanisms responsible for COVID-19 infection and disease progression," Lindskog said.

"Further studies addressing the dynamic regulation of ACE2, and to confirm whether the low ACE2 expression in the human respiratory system is sufficient for SARS-CoV-2 infection, or whether other factors are needed for host cell entry, are urgently needed," she added..

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Perform, win, numbers will take care of themselves - Hurricanes coach

Wellington Hurricanes coach Jason Holland is well aware of the numbers that have been discussed ahead of their Super Rugby Aotearoa clash with the Waikato Chiefs on Saturday.If his side inflicts a ninth successive loss on the Chiefs and sec...

Australia's second-biggest city enters strict new coronavirus lockdown

Australias second-biggest city Melbourne began the first day of a six-week total lockdown on Thursday with the closure of most shops and businesses raising new fears of food shortages, as authorities battle a second wave of coronavirus infe...

Two rescue workers killed in S.Korea floods after boats capsize - Yonhap

Two rescue workers were killed and five were missing in South Korea on Thursday after their boats overturned in floodwaters, Yonhap news agency reported, as heavy rain across the Korean peninsula threatened to bring new floods and landslide...

SC says Maharashtra govt should also file copy of charge sheets of Palghar mob lynching case before it.

SC says Maharashtra govt should also file copy of charge sheets of Palghar mob lynching case before it....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020