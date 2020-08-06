Germany requires tests for most non-EU arrivals

Germany's health minister says authorities will require people arriving from a large number of countries deemed high-risk to take coronavirus tests starting on Saturday. German officials have voiced alarm over a steady upward creep in the number of new infections over recent weeks. The national disease control center on Wednesday recorded more than 1,000 cases in a day for the first time in three months.

As school holidays end, the government is keen to keep tabs on potentially infected vacationers entering the country. Last Saturday, it started offering free tests for people returning to the country. People entering Germany from countries deemed high-risk -- most of them outside Europe -- are currently required to quarantine for 14 days unless they can present a negative test result no more than two days old.

Health Minister Jens Spahn said that starting on Saturday, arrivals from those countries will be obliged to take a test -- unless they bring a new test result with them..