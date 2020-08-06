Left Menu
Development News Edition

Problem of COVID positive parents: where to keep their uninfected children?

They don't have anybody at home to look after their children when they are hospitalised," a senior executive of a private hospital told PTI on Thursday. A state government official and his wife had to leave their 17-year-old son alone in their two-room flat in Garia area of the city after testing positive for COVID-19.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-08-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 18:28 IST
Problem of COVID positive parents: where to keep their uninfected children?

A number of couples in the city, who tested positive for COVID-19 and require hospitalisation are facing a major problem: how to take care of their children who did not contract the disease. Such parents are frantically calling up doctors of private and state-run hospitals to get a solution, but there is none so far as relatives and friends are not ready to welcome their children for fear of getting infected.

"We have been getting calls from couples who tested positive for coronavirus infection but their children did not. They don't have anybody at home to look after their children when they are hospitalised," a senior executive of a private hospital told PTI on Thursday.

A state government official and his wife had to leave their 17-year-old son alone in their two-room flat in Garia area of the city after testing positive for COVID-19. "We called up our relatives, close friends and neighbours to allow our son to stay with them for a fortnight or sotill we are discharged from hospital. But everyone denied citing one reason or the other. We had no other option and he stayed alone at home," the agriculture department official said.

The parents used their phones to help him manage domestic chores for 10 days when they were at hospital. "We were quite tense. We were at hospital and our son was alone at home managing things single-handedly. We were in touch through phones and video calls," he added.

The matter was worse for Sunit Mukherjee (name changed on request), who runs an apparel shop at Behala in the southern part of the city, when he and his wife were diagnosed with COVID-19 but their four-year-old daughter and elderly parents were absolutely fine. "We had nobody to take care of our daughter and my parents. I requested my sister and my brother-in-law to take them to their place but they denied. The response from other relatives and our neighbours is the same.

"So, my parents are managing things alone while we both are here," said Mukherjee who, along with his wife, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Rajarhat in the eastern fringes of the city. A senior doctor at the state-run COVID hospital said, "This is quite a major problem for parents. We are getting calls, but we dont know how to help them. It should be addressed by the society itself." Another government doctor said that social stigma and confusion related to the disease are creating these problems.

"We ourselves have to decide whether we want to extend a helping hand to a child when the entire globe is facing this pandemic. We have to formulate a programme for this," he said. West Bengal till Wednesday has 22,992 active COVID-19 patients and Kolkata accounts for the maximum cases at 6,736.

PTI SCH NN NN.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson says: We will focus on the needs of Lebanon people

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was shocked by the blast in Beirut and that Britain would continue to focus on the needs of the people of Lebanon.I was absolutely apalled and shocked by the scenes from Lebanon, from Beirut,...

Hyderabad varsity to resume classes online from Aug 20

Hyderabad, Aug 6 PTI City-based University of Hyderabad UoH on Thursday said it has decided to resume classes in online mode for about 2,000 ongoing post-graduate students in various programmes from August 20. The university had suspended c...

Have not received any communication from Pak on Kulbhushan Jadhav case: MEA

India on Thursday said Pakistan has not yet communicated to it about the developments relating to the case involving Indian death row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav and demanded unimpeded, unhindered and unconditional consular access to him as m...

PM spoke "lie" on Chinese incursion, "insulted" soldiers: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of telling a lie that China had not encroached upon Indian territory and insulting Indian soldiers who laid down their lives fighting off the enemy in eastern Lad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020