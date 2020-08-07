Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oman lifts internal travel restriction before tropical storm

Oman will lift a two-week domestic ban on travel between provinces a day earlier than planned on Friday, before the expected arrival of a large tropical storm, state news agency ONA said. The ban on travel between governorates was imposed by the Gulf state on July 25 to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus during the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday. It will be lifted at 2 p.m.

Reuters | Muscat | Updated: 07-08-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 14:01 IST
Oman lifts internal travel restriction before tropical storm
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Oman will lift a two-week domestic ban on travel between provinces a day earlier than planned on Friday, before the expected arrival of a large tropical storm, state news agency ONA said. The ban on travel between governorates was imposed by the Gulf state on July 25 to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus during the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday.

It will be lifted at 2 p.m. (1000 GMT) on Friday, instead of on Saturday as had been planned, as it is expected to be hit by the storm in the Arabian Sea. A full lockdown of the Dhofar province in the south will be maintained until further notice.

A previously announced plan to reduce on Saturday its curfew for a week to between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. , instead of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. still holds. Oman, a country of 4.7 million people, has recorded more than 80,700 coronavirus infections and 492 deaths.

It introduced lockdowns in March in some regions such as Muscat, Dhofar, Duqm and some tourist towns. Since April, it has gradually allowed commercial centres to reopen and lifted some lockdowns. But it tightened measures for the long Eid holiday after infection numbers rose through June.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Cardinals, finally get back to work, face Cubs

The St. Louis Cardinals will return from an eight-day pandemic break to host the division-leading Chicago Cubs on Friday. A COVID-19 outbreak within their roster forced the Cardinals to postpone a series at Milwaukee and home-and-home serie...

U.S. pledges over $17 mln in initial disaster aid for Lebanon, says embassy

The United States has pledged over 17 million in initial disaster aid for Lebanon, following Tuesdays Beirut port explosion, the U.S. embassy said on Friday.It said in a statement that the aid included food assistance, medical supplies and ...

Lyles looks for better showing in Rangers' series opener vs. Angels

Jordan Lyles expects to leave a better impression when he makes his second start for the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The rest of the Rangers hope to be much improved, as well, when they host the Los Angeles Angels in the opener of the th...

Swiss ink deal with Moderna for 4.5M doses of COVID vaccine

The Swiss federal government says it has struck a deal with Moderna to supply Switzerland with 4.5 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine if the US biotech firm successfully develops one. The Federal Office of Public Health says the agreement ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020