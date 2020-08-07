Poland sees no need for new curbs despite virus spike

Poland sees no need for new curbs despite virus spikeReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 07-08-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 15:32 IST
Poland plans no further restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus, despite the number of daily cases hitting record highs, Deputy Health Minister Janusz Cieszynski said on Friday.
On Thursday the government imposed stricter rules on a number of Polish counties, including compulsory wearing of face masks outside the home. On Friday the ministry said 809 new infections were registered, more than it had expected.