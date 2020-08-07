Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pfizer to make Gilead's COVID-19 treatment remdesivir

Pfizer Inc said on Friday it signed a multi-year agreement to make Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir in a bid to ramp up supply of the COVID-19 treatment. Gilead is aiming to supply enough of the drug by the end of the year to treat more than 2 million COVID-19 patients, and agreed to send nearly all of its remdesivir supply to the United States through September.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 19:23 IST
Pfizer to make Gilead's COVID-19 treatment remdesivir

Pfizer Inc said on Friday it signed a multi-year agreement to make Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir in a bid to ramp up supply of the COVID-19 treatment.

Gilead is aiming to supply enough of the drug by the end of the year to treat more than 2 million COVID-19 patients, and agreed to send nearly all of its remdesivir supply to the United States through September. But hospital staffers and politicians have complained about difficulties getting access to the drug, which is one of only two to have demonstrated an ability to help hospitalized COVID-19 patients in formal clinical trials.

Earlier this week, a bipartisan group of state attorneys general urged the U.S. government to allow other companies to make Gilead's remdesivir, to increase its availability and lower the price of the antiviral drug. Gilead said its manufacturing network for the drug had grown to more than 40 companies in North America, Europe and Asia to add capacity.

Separately on Friday, Britain's Hikma Pharmaceuticals said it has started manufacturing remdesivir at its Portugal plant. Pfizer will provide contract manufacturing services through its McPherson, Kansas plant, the drugmaker said. It was not immediately clear if Pfizer would supply only for the U.S. market.

Pfizer, with Germany's BioNTech, is also rushing to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

OCI card holders from US, UK, Germany, France can visit India

Overseas Citizen of India OCI card holders from the US, UK, German and France, with whom India has signed air bubble arrangements, will be allowed to visit the country, the Home Ministry announced on Friday. Other foreigners from these coun...

COVID-19: Yediyurappa stable and responding well to treatment- Hospital

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa continues to be stable and is responding well to treatment, the hospital treating him for COVID-19 infection, said on Friday. Yediyurappas vital parameters are within normal limits, Manipal Hospital...

Jaishankar, his counterparts from US, Brazil, Aus, Israel hold meet, discuss COVID-19 challenge

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday took part in a virtual meet with his counterparts from the US, Brazil, Australia, Israel and South Korea, during which the challenge posed by COVID-19 spread was discussed. Jaishankar said he...

CBI books ex-ESIC DG for alleged violation of CVC guidelines in sanctioning projects worth Rs 6255 cr

The CBI has booked former director general of Employees State Insurance Corporation ESIC P C Chaturvedi and seven others for alleged violation of CVC guidelines in sanctioning 14 projects worth over Rs 6,255 crore during 2007-09, officials ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020