World Bank approves $114 mln for Nigeria's COVID-19 response

The World Bank has approved $114 million to help Nigeria tackle its coronavirus pandemic, the global lender said on Friday. The money comes in the form of a $100 million loan and a $14 million grant to be split between Nigeria's 36 states and federal-level procurement of medical equipment, tests and medicine.

Africa's most populous country has recorded more than 45,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 930 deaths, but low levels of testing have left a muddy picture of the outbreak's severity. "Nigeria has ramped up its efforts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, but more needs to done at the state level, which are at the front line of the response," Shubham Chaudhuri, the World Bank's director for Nigeria, said in its statement on Friday.