White House's Kudlow says more COVID-19 talks expected Friday -Bloomberg TV

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-08-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 20:01 IST
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said more talks were expected on Friday between the White House and Democrats on further coronavirus relief aid after negotiations appeared to have stalled the day before.

"I'm sure there will be talks, whether formally or informally. I've no doubt about that," White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Bloomberg Television in an interview. "There's a process here."

