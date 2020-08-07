Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Alzheimer's drug from Biogen to get speedy U.S. review

Biogen in October revived plans to seek approval for the treatment, months after scrapping the development of the drug following disappointing study results. Wall Street analysts, however, remain divided about the data from the clinical studies.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-08-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 22:03 IST
UPDATE 3-Alzheimer's drug from Biogen to get speedy U.S. review
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will conduct an expedited review of an experimental Alzheimer's drug from Biogen Inc and Japan's Eisai Co Ltd, the companies said on Friday, the first application in 17 years to be reviewed by the agency for a treatment of the mind-robbing disease. Biogen's shares were up 9% at $302.75.

If approved, aducanumab would be the first treatment designed to delay progression of Alzheimer's disease, which is expected to affect 13.9 million Americans or 3.3% of the country's population, by 2060, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The FDA agreed to a priority review with a decision expected by March 7, the companies said, faster than the 10 months typically expected under a standard review. The companies added in a statement that the agency "has stated that, if possible, it plans to act early on this application."

"For the FDA to come and state that they will try and review it earlier is a pretty big deal," Guggenheim analyst Yatin Suneja said. Biogen said regulators had agreed to speed up the review without the company using a voucher that ensures a fast consideration, which some analysts said could be viewed as a sign of FDA interest.

"This can be interpreted as suggesting that the agency is comfortable with the data and is seriously considering approval based on the first cycle," said Cowen analyst Phil Nadeau The drug has had a tumultuous journey. Biogen in October revived plans to seek approval for the treatment, months after scrapping the development of the drug following disappointing study results.

Wall Street analysts, however, remain divided about the data from the clinical studies. "There still are a ton of questions surrounding the aducanumab dataset," Stifel analyst Paul Matteis said.

The FDA is planning to hold a meeting of outside experts on the application on a yet-to-be-determined date, the companies said. The agency is not required to follow the recommendation of such advisory committees but often does. "We largely view an advisory committee as one of the big 'clearing events' and predict it will be 'mixed,' leaving the Street in limbo," Jefferies analyst Michael Yee said.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan pushes renewables - but coal expansion continues too

By Rina Saeed Khan ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Pakistan this week set in motion a plan to boost the share of its electric power that comes from renewables to 30 by 2030, up from about 4 today, government officials said.The...

Democrats offer to cut $1 tln from coronavirus plan, White House says no

Democrats in Congress said on Friday they had offered to reduce a proposed coronavirus aid package by a trillion dollars if Republicans would add a trillion to their counter-offer, but the idea was flatly rejected by Donald Trumps White Hou...

Theft of seized liquor: No lapse on part of excise, taxation commissioner, says Haryana Dy CM

A day after an SET report regarding the alleged theft of seized liquor from godowns was made public, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday rejected the charge that there was any lapse on the part of the state excise and ...

IBBI amends regulations for corporate resolution, voluntary liquidation process

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India IBBI has amended regulations pertaining to resolution process for corporate persons as well as voluntary liquidation. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code IBC envisages appointment of an authorised...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020