Left Menu
Development News Edition

Khattar, Gangwar inaugurate plasma bank at ESIC medical college in Faridabad

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Friday inaugurated a plasma bank at ESIC Medical College and Hospital in Faridabad, according to an official statement. So far, nearly seven lakh tests have been done. "ESIC hospitals have done commendable work in treating COVID-19 infected patients,” he said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-08-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 22:08 IST
Khattar, Gangwar inaugurate plasma bank at ESIC medical college in Faridabad

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Friday inaugurated a plasma bank at ESIC Medical College and Hospital in Faridabad, according to an official statement. Plasma banks have also been set up at Rohtak, Gurgaon and Panchkula districts.

The human trial of anti-COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin is also underway at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences in Rohtak. Khattar and Gangwar inaugurated the plasma bank through video conferencing from Haryana Bhavan in New Delhi.

Both of them urged people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma to critically ill patients. Khattar said so far, 350 people in Haryana have donated their plasma.

An online portal for plasma donation has also been started by the Haryana government, he said. The chief minister said 20,000 tests are being conducted on a daily basis in the state. So far, nearly seven lakh tests have been done.

"ESIC hospitals have done commendable work in treating COVID-19 infected patients,” he said. Gangwar lauded the arrangements made by the state government for treating coronavirus patients.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

US slaps sanctions on Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam, 10 other officials

The US on Friday imposed sanctions on 11 individuals, including Hong Kongs pro-China leader Carrie Lam, for erosion of the former British colonys autonomy and restricting freedom of expression of its citizens. Besides Chief Executive of Hon...

Pakistan pushes renewables - but coal expansion continues too

By Rina Saeed Khan ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Pakistan this week set in motion a plan to boost the share of its electric power that comes from renewables to 30 by 2030, up from about 4 today, government officials said.The...

Democrats offer to cut $1 tln from coronavirus plan, White House says no

Democrats in Congress said on Friday they had offered to reduce a proposed coronavirus aid package by a trillion dollars if Republicans would add a trillion to their counter-offer, but the idea was flatly rejected by Donald Trumps White Hou...

Theft of seized liquor: No lapse on part of excise, taxation commissioner, says Haryana Dy CM

A day after an SET report regarding the alleged theft of seized liquor from godowns was made public, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday rejected the charge that there was any lapse on the part of the state excise and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020