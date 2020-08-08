Left Menu
Development News Edition

At least 17 participants of Afghan grand assembly positive for coronavirus

The newly appointed head of the Loya Jirga and former presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah said on Saturday the outcome was "life or death" for Afghanistan and that its final advice would be announced on Sunday. "I really hope the Jirga's advice to the government is to help advance the peace process," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 16:25 IST
At least 17 participants of Afghan grand assembly positive for coronavirus

At least 17 participants of a major Afghan grand assembly tested positive for the new coronavirus, officials said on Saturday, a day after the high-profile gathering began in Kabul to deliberate over the fate of Taliban prisoners and the beginning of the peace process in the war-torn country.

After being called by the Afghan government, the gathering, known as the Loya Jirga, began on Friday with over 3,600 participants amid tight security and the COVID-19 pandemic to debate whether hard-core Taliban prisoners should be freed, removing a major obstacle in the peace talks. "Samples from all 3,620 participants were taken by our health team, and among them result of 17 were positive" for the virus that causes the disease, said Saeed Jami, a spokesman for Afghanistan's ministry of public health. Some participants were tested twice, he said.

The 17 who tested positive have been sent to the hospital quarantine and treatment, he said. The Loya Jirga, ending on Sunday, is to give non-binding advice to the government.

It was not immediately clear if the testing was done before or after the assembly began, but there is a fear that the infection could have spread given the size of the gathering, which took place under a tent. Afghanistan has officially recorded 37,015 cases of the virus and 1,307 COVID-19 deaths, but officials said this week that at least 10 million people may have been infected.

The United States, which signed a troop withdrawal deal with the Taliban in February, has been watching the Loya Jirga closely. The newly appointed head of the Loya Jirga and former presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah said on Saturday the outcome was "life or death" for Afghanistan and that its final advice would be announced on Sunday.

"I really hope the Jirga's advice to the government is to help advance the peace process," he said.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected sports stories at 1725 hours EXPECTED STORIES Day four match report of first Test between England and Pakistan in Manchester. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-JHULAN 2022 World Cup is goal now but I wi...

13 districts with high COVID-19 mortality told to address low testing, ensure timely hospitalisation

Thirteen districts in eight states and Union Territories reporting COVID-19 mortality higher than the national average were advised by the Centre on Saturday to address the issues of low testing and delay in test results, and ensure timely ...

Soccer-Juve's Champions League dream as elusive as ever despite Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was supposed to have helped Juventus fulfil their dream of winning the Champions League, yet Europes biggest trophy appears to have moved further from their grasp since his arrival.Having established domestic dominance in ...

UP: FIR lodged over anti-Modi recorded message

Police here have lodged an FIR over a recorded audio message asking Muslims in India to stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi from unfurling the national flag on the Independence Day over the recent groundbreaking of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020