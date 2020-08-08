COVID-positive woman gives birth to healthy baby in Bokaro

A COVID-positive woman gave birth to a healthy baby in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Saturday, health officials said. The woman delivered the baby boy at a hospital in Chandankiyari area, they said.

All protocols are being followed by the doctors and both of them are healthy, they added. Another COVID-positive woman gave birth to a baby on Friday night at the special operation theatre of the hospital.

