Left Menu
Development News Edition

Committee to study cause for high COVID-19 mortality rate at Bengaluru hospital, says Karnataka Minister

A committee will be formed to study the reasons for the high mortality of COVID-19 patients at ESI hospital in Bengaluru, Medical Education Minister of Karnataka K Sudhakar said on Saturday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-08-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 23:36 IST
Committee to study cause for high COVID-19 mortality rate at Bengaluru hospital, says Karnataka Minister
Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A committee will be formed to study the reasons for the high mortality of COVID-19 patients at ESI hospital in Bengaluru, Medical Education Minister of Karnataka K Sudhakar said on Saturday. The minister announced this after a surprise visit to the hospital and interacting with patients at the hospital through video conference.

As of now, 54 out of 421 COVID-19 patients who have been admitted in the ESI hospital in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru, have died due to the viral infection. "The mortality rate of the hospital is as high as 12.8 per cent and there is a need to understand the reason behind it," said the minister.

Talking to media, Sudhakar informed that there are 494 beds in this hospital and 150 beds have been reserved for COVID-19 patients. "Two patients are in serious condition and 10 are in ICU. They are recovering. Patients have expressed satisfaction about the treatment and other facilities here. Doctors and PG students are working hard to control the pandemic. I will be visiting other hospitals also in the coming days," added the minister.

Medical officer of the hospital said that a large number of cancer patients were getting admitted to the hospital which is one of the reasons behind the high mortality rate. "Also, patients are coming to the hospital often at later stages of infection which is also a reason for the high mortality rate. However, death audit has been ordered and the same will be submitted to the government," said the medical office of the hospital. (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: R&B star Lizzo to produce TV programming for Amazon's streaming service; AMC expects to reopen all international theaters in three weeks and more

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Trump seems ready, willing to bypass lawmakers on virus aid

Ready and willing to bypass elected lawmakers, President Donald Trump seemed set to claim the power to suspend payroll taxes and extend expired unemployment benefits after negotiations with Congress on coronavirus rescue money collapsed. Th...

Bruins and Capitals clash for playoff seeding

The Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals each get one last chance to get on track before the start of the playoffs as they face off in the conclusion of Eastern Conference round-robin action Sunday afternoon at Toronto. The Bruins 0-2-0 an...

Havana back on lockdown as coronavirus rebounds

Cuba placed Havana back on a strict lockdown on Saturday following a rebound in coronavirus cases, ordering restaurants, bars and pools once more to close, suspending public transportation and banning access to the beach. Cuba, which has be...

Soccer-Juventus hand Pirlo his first manager's role

Serie A champions Juventus stunned Italian football on Saturday by naming World Cup-winning midfielder Andrea Pirlo as their manager even though he has no previous experience in the role.Pirlo, 41, was promoted to the senior job one week af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020