President Trump says he's signing orders on unemployment, evictions

President Trump says he's signing orders on unemployment, evictionsReuters | Updated: 09-08-2020 02:22 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 02:20 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump says that he is signing an executive order to provide an additional $400 a week in expanded benefits to unemployed Americans.
It was one of a slew of measures he announced to reporters in Bedminster, New Jersey. Others include directives providing relief to student loan borrowers and protections against evictions.
Trump also promised that he would - if re-elected - make permanent cuts to payroll taxes.
