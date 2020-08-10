Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-N.Korea's Red Cross deploys thousands of volunteers to help cope with coronavirus, floods

Precipitation levels in the North this month were higher than 2007 when the country suffered its worst floods, a spokesman at Seoul's Unification Ministry overseeing inter-Korean affairs said. In Kaesong, which was grappling with both the lockdown and floods, Red Cross volunteers were providing 2,100 families most at risk with relief items including tarpaulins, kitchen sets, quilts, hygiene kits and water containers, Balmain said.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 17:27 IST
UPDATE 1-N.Korea's Red Cross deploys thousands of volunteers to help cope with coronavirus, floods

North Korea's Red Cross has deployed 43,000 volunteers to help communities prevent outbreaks of the coronavirus and provide flood assistance, an official with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Monday. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared an emergency last month and imposed a lockdown on Kaesong, near the inter-Korean border, after a man who defected to the South in 2017 returned to the city showing coronavirus symptoms.

Heavy rain and flooding in recent days have also sparked concern about crop damage and food supplies in the isolated country. North Korea's national Red Cross Society is the only organisation with access to all nine provinces, and more than 43,000 volunteers have been working alongside health teams on COVID-19 prevention efforts as well as helping flood-related work, said IFRC Antony Balmain.

"Hundreds of homes have been damaged and large areas of rice fields have been submerged due to heavy rain and some flash flooding," Balmain said. Precipitation levels in the North this month were higher than 2007 when the country suffered its worst floods, a spokesman at Seoul's Unification Ministry overseeing inter-Korean affairs said.

In Kaesong, which was grappling with both the lockdown and floods, Red Cross volunteers were providing 2,100 families most at risk with relief items including tarpaulins, kitchen sets, quilts, hygiene kits and water containers, Balmain said. "Families are being supported with psychological first aid and awareness activities to maintain hygiene and stay healthy," he added.

Kim has also sent special aid packages to Kaesong, and state media reported on Monday that grain supplies from Pyongyang had arrived in another flood-ravaged county he visited last week. North Korea has not confirmed any coronavirus cases but has enforced strict quarantine measures. South Korea has said there is no evidence the returning defector was infected.

The North Korean Red Cross last month received kits designed to run up to 10,000 coronavirus tests, alongside infrared thermometers, surgical masks, gowns and protective gear. In South Korea, at least 32 people have died after 49 days of monsoon rains, the country's longest since 1987, caused flooding, landslides and evacuations.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

ICAR says gathering inputs from global research bodies on "mystery seeds" parcels

The governments farm research institute ICAR on Monday said it has started gathering inputs from global research bodies about mystery seeds parcels, received from unknown sources in some countries like the US. It is a serious matter. Seeds ...

Work unitedly to make Stalin CM, says DMK leader

DMK principal secretary K N Nehru on Monday asked the party cadre to unitedly work for victory in the 2021 Assembly elections and make party president M K Stalin as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Speaking at a review meeting of party fun...

China supports Hong Kong's arrest of media tycoon Jimmy Lai

China supports the arrest of media tycoon Jimmy Lai by Hong Kong police, state media said on Monday, stressing the need to severely punish those who collude with foreign forces to endanger national security.Lai, 71, has been one of the most...

Tendukar to virtually flag off IDBI Marathon on August 15

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar will virtually flag off the IDBI Federal Future Fearless Marathon on August 15, with over 6,000 runners having already registered for the event. The runners, each running in his or her own respective c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020