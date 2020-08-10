With 51 more COVID deaths in UP, toll reaches 2,120

Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported 51 more deaths due to COVID-19, pushing the fatalities due to the disease to 2,120 across the state. The total number of infected persons has now gone up to 1,26,722 with 4,113 fresh cases reported in the state in the last 24 hours, a senior state official said. "The number of fatalities in the state has gone up to 2,120 while the number of those cured and discharged from hospitals after treatment was 76,724," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

Among the 47,878 active cases, 19,635 are in home isolation, 1,500 in private hospitals and 196 in semi-paid facilities, he said. A government statement issued later, however, said 4,197 fresh cases have been reported in the state in the past 24 hours.

Among the 51 deaths, the maximum nine have been reported from Kanpur Nagar followed by four each from Prayagraj, Bareilly and Gorakhpur, three each from Varanasi and Bahraich, two each from Lucknow, Moradabad, Sultanpur,Mathura. Amroha among others, the daily health bulletin said. Maximum fresh cases have been reported from Lucknow (629) followed by Kanpur Nagar (269), Gorakhpur (255) and Prayagraj (223) among others, the bulletin said.

Prasad said a proper protocol has been issued for those in home isolation and rapid response teams have been deployed to visit the homes of the affected persons and ensure implementation of the treatment protocol. Besides, family members are also being apprised of the precautions and medication for them, he said while advising all those in home isolation to inform medical authorities if they face any problem or notice symptoms so that they can be admitted to hospitals for prompt treatment.

On Sunday, over 91,000 tests were done taking the total number of tests conducted in the state so far to over 32 lakhs, he added. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked for further strengthening of the works related to COVID-19 check in Varanasi, Prayagraj, Bareilly, Gorakhpur and Bahraich districts and make all out efforts to break the chain of the infection.

The Chief Minister has asked for continued awareness campaign specially in the rural areas through all available means to apprise people with the precautions required for checking the infection, Awasthi said, adding that directives have been issued to ensure all fire safety norms in all hospitals in view of some recent fire related incidents in hospitals in other states..