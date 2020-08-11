Urdu Poet Rahat Indori tests positive for Coronavirus

Urdu Poet Rahat Indori tests positive for CoronavirusDevdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 09:33 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 09:25 IST
Legendary Urdu Poet Rahat Indori has tested positive for Coronavirus this morning. The Urdu poet shared his report of being COVID-19 positive on Twitter.
In a tweet in Hindi, he said that he got himself tested on Monday after he experienced initial symptoms of the disease and admitted in Aurobindo hospital, Indore.
कोविड के शरुआती लक्षण दिखाई देने पर कल मेरा कोरोना टेस्ट किया गया, जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आयी है.ऑरबिंदो हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट हूँदुआ कीजिये जल्द से जल्द इस बीमारी को हरा दूँ एक और इल्तेजा है, मुझे या घर के लोगों को फ़ोन ना करें, मेरी ख़ैरियत ट्विटर और फेसबुक पर आपको मिलती रहेगी.— Dr. Rahat Indori (@rahatindori) August 11, 2020
