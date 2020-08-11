Left Menu
Development News Edition

Papua New Guinea to lift lockdown despite surge in COVID-19 cases

But new cases in the past week were reported in nine provinces, including remote areas of the country, WHO said, adding the bulk of those had been traced back to Port Moresby. The outbreak has also spread to Bougainville, where a 22-year-old man tested positive after flying in from the PNG capital.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 11:38 IST
Papua New Guinea to lift lockdown despite surge in COVID-19 cases

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape is pressing ahead with plans to lift lockdown measures in the Pacific nation this week, even as a recent sharp spike in coronavirus infections worries health officials.

Marape said a two-week lockdown in the capital of Port Moresby would be lifted from Wednesday, despite the country's reported cases of COVID-19 doubling over the past week. "Whilst the spread is there, we have to adapt to living with COVID-19 this year, instead of taking on drastic measures," Marape told a news conference on Monday.

The outbreak is also hitting mining operations in the country, with one producer halting production after infections were detected among its workforce. Mining generated $1.2 billion of PNG's foreign exchange reserves from January to September last year, according to a World Bank report, which also cut the country's growth outlook for the coming three years to 3%, down from 5.9% last year.

PNG had a total of 214 cases and three deaths as of Sunday, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported, up from 104 cases and one death the previous week. More worryingly, WHO said it was likely the real infection numbers were much higher, given low rates of testing throughout the country.

"Testing in all provinces remains critically low, therefore ongoing transmission in other parts of the country is a possibility as population mobility continues," it said. "Testing needs to increase substantially to understand the extent of transmission." Like many of its Pacific neighbours, Papua New Guinea appeared to escape the early clutches of the pandemic. But new cases in the past week were reported in nine provinces, including remote areas of the country, WHO said, adding the bulk of those had been traced back to Port Moresby.

The outbreak has also spread to Bougainville, where a 22-year-old man tested positive after flying in from the PNG capital. Port Moresby was placed in a two-week lockdown on July 28, with only essential businesses to operate, schools closed, and transport services stopped.

Temporary hospitals are being set up in sporting faciilities to cope with a rise in cases, National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. "We simply don't have capacity, that's the bottom line," he said. "We probably can create more space, but we don't have enough medical officers."

MINING INDUSTRY Concerns about the outbreak in the capital spreading more widely were underscored when Australia's Newcrest Mining this week reported a COVID-19 case at its Lihir gold mine.

Newcrest said the worker, a 30-year-old male, had flown in from Port Moresby at the end of July. It did not halt production and said it is continuing to test all arrivals three times during a mandatory 14 day quarantine period. The OK Tedi copper and gold mine is midway through a two-week suspension of production, which the miner said is likely to reduce government revenue by $40 million, after last week reporting seven workers had tested positive for COVID-19.

Exxon, whose PNG LNG project continues to operate normally, said it has already implemented enhanced cleaning procedures and modifying operating practices at all its sites around the world. The coronavirus threat comes as Canada's Barrick Gold mine remains offline amid a dispute with the PNG government.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Ampersand Group completes Online Teacher Training in Jammu & Kashmir

- Ampersand Group conducted online teacher training for nearly 100 schools in Early Childhood Care Education in Jammu Kashmir - Ampersand Groups Eduspark partnered with Samagra Shiksha, Department of School Education, Government of Jammu ...

Hyundai Creta crosses 5 lakh cumulative sales milestone in domestic market

Hyundai Motor India Ltd HMIL on Tuesday said its SUV Creta has crossed five lakh cumulative sales mark in the domestic market. The model also remains the best-selling SUV for three consecutive months of May, June and July this year. Its new...

SC disposes of contempt plea for 'not reviewing' 4G ban in J-K

The Supreme Court on Tuesday disposed of a plea seeking contempt proceedings against Union Home Secretary and Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly not complying with its earlier order on reviewing restoration of 4G internet se...

UK suffers biggest job losses since 2009 as COVID hits

The number of people in work in Britain fell by 220,000 in the three months to June, the most since 2009, as the coronavirus crisis hammered the number of self-employed, Office for National Statistics said.The number of self-employed people...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020