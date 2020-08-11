Left Menu
The guide 'Building Positive Health in Nine Simple Steps: Effective Habits for a Healthy Life', issued in Hindi and English, is primarily targeted towards an urban audience, it said. Mental health impacts cognitive, emotional, social and physical functioning, the guide informs while recommending that individuals take tangible steps to build the resilience required to remain mentally healthy and achieve overall well-being.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 21:03 IST
Office of PSA releases guide on building positive mental health

The Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser, in partnership with the Armed Forces Medical College, has released a visual guide for people to understand the link between lifestyle choices and positive mental health, a statement said on Tuesday. The guide 'Building Positive Health in Nine Simple Steps: Effective Habits for a Healthy Life', issued in Hindi and English, is primarily targeted towards an urban audience, it said. The guide will also be released in other regional languages, the statement said.

It advocates good sleep, regular exercise, avoiding alcohol and use of drugs, practising meditation, connecting socially, reducing screen time and media exposure, learning new skills, and eating healthy as well as connecting with nature in order to maintain good health. Mental health impacts cognitive, emotional, social and physical functioning, the guide informs while recommending that individuals take tangible steps to build the resilience required to remain mentally healthy and achieve overall well-being. This guide encourages people to never ignore symptoms of mental ill-health, and to seek support when such issues seem overwhelming.

“Socio-cultural stigma is one of the key reasons why many people who suffer from mental health issues do not formally acknowledge them or ask for help when needed," according to the statement. “The guide highlights that it is normal to experience mental health issues. Stigma is driven by ignorance and prejudice, and results in discrimination against people who are suffering mental health problems,” it said. This guide aims to inform and motivate individuals to undertake simple steps, which are backed by scientific evidence, towards building and maintaining mental well-being, it added. PTI PR  RDM RDM

