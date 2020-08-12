McConnell: no talks between White House, Democrats on coronavirus aid

McConnell: no talks between White House, Democrats on coronavirus aidReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-08-2020 01:04 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 00:52 IST
U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said White House negotiators have not spoken on Tuesday with Democratic leaders in the U.S. Congress on coronavirus aid legislation after talks broke down last week.
"As far as I know, the secretary of the Treasury and the (White House) chief of staff have not spoken to the speaker and the Democratic leader today. And so another day has gone by with an impasse and they need to get together," McConnell told Fox News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mitch McConnell
- Republican
- Democratic
- White House
- US Congress
- Treasury
- Fox News
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
White House, Democrats at odds on virus aid but talking
U.S. Congress, White House struggle to find deal on new coronavirus aid
Trump asks federal regulators to examine social media, free speech: White House
White House, lawmakers tangle over scope of new coronavirus legislation
Lawmakers probe White House pressure over schools reopening amid coronavirus