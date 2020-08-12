FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

Russia said on Wednesday the first batch of its COVID-19 vaccine would be ready for some medics within two weeks and rejected as "groundless" safety concerns aired by some experts over Moscow's rapid approval of the drug. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Norway is reimposing quarantine on more travellers from foreign countries, the government said on Wednesday, and reiterated its advice that Norwegians should avoid travelling abroad. * England sought to defuse a looming row over the awarding of school qualifications during the pandemic by allowing students to use results of their earlier practice tests - a last-minute change designed to avoid a repeat of mistakes made in Scotland.

* Germany recorded the biggest daily increase in new cases in more than three months, with the health minister warning of outbreaks in nearly all parts of the country due to holiday returnees and party-goers. * German Health Minister Jens Spahn said Russia's vaccine had not been sufficiently tested, adding the aim was to have a safe product rather than just being first to start vaccinating people.

* Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said allegations the vaccine was unsafe were groundless and driven by competition. * Wearing a face mask became compulsory in all public places in Brussels as the number of infections rose to a government alert level that puts the city among the worst affected in Europe.

AMERICAS * Brazil's Paraná state is in talks with Russia to produce a COVID-19 vaccine, the state research institute said.

* Mexico received 41% fewer foreign visitors during the first six months of 2020. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australia recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic on Wednesday, while New Zealand reimposed restrictions as it investigates its first cases in more than three months. * Jordan will close its only land trade border crossing with Syria for a week after a spike in cases coming from its northern neighbour, officials said on Wednesday.

* A city in China's eastern Anhui province found the virus on the packaging of shrimps from Ecuador, state media reported. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Israel will examine Russia's vaccine and enter negotiations to buy it if it is found to be a "serious product", Israel's health minister said. * Lebanon announced a record daily number of infections and seven deaths on Tuesday as the country grapples with the aftermath of the Beirut port explosion.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The United States has entered an agreement with Moderna Inc to acquire 100 million doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine for around $1.5 billion.

* Vir Biotechnology Inc said on Tuesday it plans to start a mid-to-late stage trial of its drug candidate in August. * Mexico aims to conduct late-stage clinical trials for vaccines in development by U.S. and Chinese companies, two of which might base some of their production in the country.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Europe's stock markets held their own on Wednesday after doubts emerged about fresh U.S. stimulus, while it was shaping up to be another wild day for gold and silver and Turkey's troubled lira.

* Britain's economy shrank by a record 20.4% in the second quarter when the coronavirus lockdown was tightest, the most severe contraction reported by any major economy so far. (Compiled by Anna Rzhevkina, Anita Kobylinska, Ramakrishnan M and Devika Syamnath; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Nick Macfie)