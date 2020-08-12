Left Menu
Development News Edition

1,113 more COVID-19 cases in Delhi; 14 new deaths

Delhi recorded 1,113 fresh coronavirus cases taking the caseload to over 1.48 lakh, while the death toll has risen to 4,153, authorities said on Wednesday. As many as 5,598 patients are in home isolation. The recovery rate stands at 89.83 per cent while 1,021 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 18:50 IST
1,113 more COVID-19 cases in Delhi; 14 new deaths

Delhi recorded 1,113 fresh coronavirus cases taking the caseload to over 1.48 lakh, while the death toll has risen to 4,153, authorities said on Wednesday. According to a Delhi Government health bulletin, 18,894 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, of which 6,472 were RT-PCR tests and 12,422 rapid antigen tests.

Fourteen fresh fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 4,153. The number of containment zones stands at 523. The positivity rate is 5.89 per cent. A total of 12,42,739 tests have been conducted to date, which stands at 65,407 tests per million population.

The total number of cases stands at 1,48,504. As many as 1,33,405 patients have recovered, migrated or been discharged, while the number of active cases stands at 10,946, up from 10,868 cases the previous day. As many as 5,598 patients are in home isolation.

The recovery rate stands at 89.83 per cent while 1,021 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The national capital recorded 1,257 fresh coronavirus cases, and eight deaths, on Wednesday. The total number of cases stood at 1,47,391 while the death toll was 4,139.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Soha Ali Khan congratulates Saif, Kareena for the 'new addition' to family

Terming his star brother Saif Ali Khan as the The Quadfather, actor Soha Ali Khan on Wednesday congratulated Saif and Kareena as they are expecting a second child together. Soha took to Instagram to share a picture of her brother on Instagr...

Economic clout makes China a tougher challenge for US than Soviet Union was-Pompeo

Chinas global economic power makes the communist country in some ways a more difficult foe to counter than the Soviet Union during the Cold War, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on a visit to the Czech Republic on Wednesday.Pompeo c...

Alstom, Bombardier, 21 other firms attend Railways’ pre-application meet for running pvt trains

Twenty-three firms including Alstom Transport India Ltd, Bombardier Transportation India, Siemens Limited, GMR Infrastructure and some PSUs have shown interest in operating private trains in the country, and they attended a pre-application ...

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch likely to be seen as a villain or cop

Will Now You See Me 3 ever happen The future of is movie is certain and the credit goes to Lionsgate CEO, Jon Feltheimer who made an announcement in favour of its creation. However, Lionsgate is yet to reveal much update about its developme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020