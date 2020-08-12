Left Menu
AYUSH minister Shripad Naik tests positive for COVID-19

Union Minister for AYUSH Shripad Y Naik on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and advised all those who have come in contact with him in the last few days to get tested and take required precautions.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 20:08 IST
Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

In a tweet, Naik said the test showed he was asymptomatically positive and he has opted for home isolation.

He also said that his vitals were normal. "I underwent Covid-19 test today and it has turned out asymptomatically positive. My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation. Those who have come in contact with me in last few days are advised to get tested and take required precautions," the minister said in a tweet.

The Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy has been actively involved in the government's efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

