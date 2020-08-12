Left Menu
Development News Edition

Venezuela oil minister says he has recovered from COVID-19

Venezuelan oil minister Tareck El Aissami said on Wednesday he had recovered from the novel coronavirus, a month after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 12-08-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 22:37 IST
Venezuela oil minister says he has recovered from COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Venezuelan oil minister Tareck El Aissami said on Wednesday he had recovered from the novel coronavirus, a month after he tested positive for COVID-19. El Aissami, who is also the OPEC nation's economic vice president and was named to the position of oil minister earlier this year, said on Twitter he had received a negative result on a rapid test for the virus.

"Thanks to President Nicolas Maduro and [first lady] Cilia Flores for all their support and strong prayers," El Aissami wrote. "We have overcome." Venezuela, whose oil industry and economy have unraveled during Maduro's six-year tenure, has reported 27,938 cases of the coronavirus and 238 deaths.

Besides El Aissami, the most prominent member of the ruling socialist party who has tested positive is Diosdado Cabello, who presides over the government-friendly National Constituent Assembly and is widely recognized as Maduro's second-in-command. Cabello has rarely been seen in public since testing positive in early July, though last week state-funded media outlets published images of him standing and waving outside a health clinic.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish board proposes schools stay closed for another month - minister

Turkeys science board recommended on Wednesday that education in schools should not begin for at least one more month, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, after the board met to discuss measures to counter the spread of coronavirus.In a wr...

Killing of Cameroonian woman by alleged separatists sparks outcry

Human rights activists on Wednesday condemned the killing of a young woman in Cameroons Anglophone regions after a video of alleged separatist rebels slitting her throat drew outrage on social media. The conflict between separatists demandi...

NFL, NFLPA agree to extend daily COVID-19 testing

The NFL and the NFL Players Association reached agreement on Wednesday to continue daily COVID-19 testing through Sept. 5. The initial pact between the two sides, announced on July 20, mandated daily testing for the first two weeks of train...

Surge in Spain's virus cases prompts regional smoking ban, field hospital

Coronavirus cases in Spain jumped by nearly 1,700 on Wednesday, part of a surge that has prompted the construction of a military field hospital in the hard-hit Aragon region and led authorities in Galicia to practically ban smoking in publi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020