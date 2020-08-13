Left Menu
Development News Edition

Big 12 moves forward with fall football, after Big Ten and Pac-12 push back seasons

The Big 12, one of the most powerful conferences in U.S. college football that includes reliable favorites University of Oklahoma and University of Texas at Austin in its ranks, said it was confident sports could be conducted safely with enhanced measures to mitigate the risk of COVID-19. "We are comfortable in our institutions’ ability to provide a structured training environment, rigorous testing and surveillance, hospital-quality sanitation and mitigation practices," said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-08-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 00:17 IST
Big 12 moves forward with fall football, after Big Ten and Pac-12 push back seasons
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Big 12 Conference will proceed with its fall sports season, the collegiate athletic league said on Wednesday, a day after two other "Power Five" conferences said they would postpone the upcoming football season. The Big 12, one of the most powerful conferences in U.S. college football that includes reliable favorites University of Oklahoma and University of Texas at Austin in its ranks, said it was confident sports could be conducted safely with enhanced measures to mitigate the risk of COVID-19.

"We are comfortable in our institutions' ability to provide a structured training environment, rigorous testing and surveillance, hospital-quality sanitation and mitigation practices," said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. Pac-12 and Big Ten said on Tuesday that they would each postpone their upcoming football seasons, citing the continuing coronavirus outbreak, with Pac-12 planning to host no sports competitions for the remainder of 2020 and Big Ten pushing back its entire fall sports lineup. Both have said they would evaluate the possibility of holding competitions in the spring.

"Ultimately, our student-athletes have indicated their desire to compete in the sports they love this season, and it is up to all of us to deliver a safe, medically sound, and structured academic and athletic environment for accomplishing that outcome," said Bowlsby. The upheaval across the multibillion-dollar college football industry has widespread ramifications for broadcasters, advertisers and small businesses in college towns across the country that rely on the weekly American cultural ritual for a steady stream of income.

Big 12 said that conference play would start Sept. 26, with the Big 12 Championship Game "tentatively scheduled" for Dec. 12. Stadium capacity will be left up to individual schools to determine. The conference said that participants in "high-contact" sports - including football, soccer and volleyball - would be subjected to three COVID-19 tests per week.

"We remain vigilant in monitoring the trends and effects of COVID-19 as we learn more about the virus," said Texas Christian University Chancellor Victor Boschini, chairman of the conference's board of directors. "If at any point our scientists and doctors conclude that our institutions cannot provide a safe and appropriate environment for our participants, we will change course."

Rounding out the "Power Five" conferences, the Atlantic Coast Conference said Tuesday it will "continue to make decisions based on medical advice," while the Southeastern Conference said it "will continue to further refine our policies and protocols for a safe return to sports." The University of Oklahoma said it supported Big 12's decision, with one reported COVID-19 positive among its football student-athletes since players reported for training earlier this summer.

"There are risks in playing, in not playing, and in returning everyone to their homes," said team physician Brock Schnebel. "We feel that for the student-athletes' mental and overall well-being, it is best to let them continue in this setting."

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government my reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

Ghana: President Addo cuts sod for redevelopment of La general hospital in Accra

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

UK slashes official virus death toll by more than 5,000

The British government on Wednesday changed the way it compiles coronavirus deaths, a move that reduced the countrys official death toll by more than 5,000. The Department of Health said the new total is 41,329, down from 46,706. That is st...

TMC says will move court over BJP MP Arjun Singh's poll affidavit

The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday said it will move court and also approach the Election Commission, seeking the cancellation BJP leader Arjun Singhs Lok Sabha membership, alleging that he filed false information in his election affidavit...

Picture perfect? Woman receives ID with photo of empty chair

Drivers license photos arent always the best, but when a Tennessee woman received her new ID the picture was perfect for a furniture store. Jade Dodd renewed her license online and received it last week, but to her surprise, the photo wasn...

Science and politics tied up in global race for a vaccine

No, Russia isnt having a Sputnik moment. The announcement Tuesday by Russian President Vladimir Putin that his country was the first to approve a coronavirus vaccine did not provoke the awe and wonder of the Soviet Unions launch of the firs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020