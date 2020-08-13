FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

Argentina and Mexico will produce the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for most of Latin America, while Brazil's Parana state signed a deal with Moscow to produce a controversial Russian vaccine by late next year. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* A revamped coronavirus contact-tracing app for England will begin its public trials on Thursday, BBC News reported. * British life insurers paid 90 million pounds ($117.18 million) in claims related to deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic in the three months to end-May.

* Italy ordered travellers arriving from Croatia, Greece, Malta and Spain to be tested for COVID-19 and added Colombia to a list of countries under a complete travel ban. * Russia said the first batch of the world's first COVID-19 vaccine would be rolled out within two weeks and rejected as "groundless" safety concerns aired by some experts over Moscow's rapid approval of the drug.

AMERICAS * Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra on Wednesday banned family gatherings and extended lockdowns to five more regions of the country.

* President Donald Trump accused congressional Democrats on Wednesday of not wanting to negotiate over a U.S. coronavirus aid package because he was refusing to go along with "ridiculous" spending requests unrelated to the pandemic. * Some Arizona schools plan to restart in-person education on Monday in defiance of state benchmarks on when students and staff can safely return to classes.

ASIA-PACIFIC * China's Shenzhen said a sample of frozen chicken wings imported from Brazil tested positive for coronavirus.

* South Korean soccer clubs will be able to welcome more fans to stadiums from Friday after a cap on crowds was increased to 25% from 10% of capacity. * New Zealand was scrambling to trace the source of its first coronavirus outbreak in more than three months, reporting 13 new community infections on Thursday.

* Australia was poised to post its lowest one-day rise in new COVID-19 cases in more than three weeks on Thursday. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Israel will examine Russia's vaccine and enter negotiations to buy it if it is found to be a "serious product", Israel's health minister said. * Jordan will close its land trade border crossing with Syria for a week after a rise in cases coming from its northern neighbour, officials said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Zydus Cadila on Thursday launched the cheapest generic version of Gilead Sciences' antiviral drug remdesivir in India to treat COVID-19.

* Mexico aims to conduct late-stage clinical trials for vaccines in development by U.S. and Chinese companies, two of which might base some of their production in the country. * Researchers found that severe COVID-19 could possibly trigger a muscle-weakening disease and vaping increased the risk of infection among U.S. teens and young adults.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Asia's stock markets followed Wall Street higher, as investors returned to tech stocks, gold and selling dollars after steady virus figures and a surprising jump in U.S. inflation boosted sentiment.

* Japan's wholesale prices fell at a smaller annual pace in July than in the previous month as global and domestic demand rebounded. * Australian employment surged further in July, handily beating forecasts, though the increase was still not enough to offset the ballooning numbers of those looking for work.

(Compiled by Ramakrishnan M, Devika Syamnath and Anna Rzhevkina; Editing by Nick Macfie and Arun Koyyur)