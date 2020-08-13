Coronavirus may reach peak by end of July 2020: SAMRC

Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 13-08-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 17:24 IST
The information is based on data from the Department of Home Affairs of the deaths registered on the National Population Register. Image Credit: Image: Twitter (@WHOAFRO)

The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) says there are hopeful signs that the Coronavirus pandemic may have reached its peak in all the provinces by the end of July 2020.

According to this week's report, the number of estimated excess deaths have begun to decrease, consistent with the trend in the number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

The information is based on data from the Department of Home Affairs of the deaths registered on the National Population Register.

"To calculate 'excess mortality' in a given period, the research team look at the number of people who had died over this period compared to the number we would have expected to have died. The geographic pattern, as well as the age pattern, indicate that the excess deaths are related to COVID-19," said SAMRC's chief specialist scientist, Professor Debbie Bradshaw, on Wednesday.

The council said the pandemic has different trajectories in the provinces.

"The Western Cape, the first province to experience community spread, stands out as having a much slower pandemic. It took several weeks to set in and is now taking time to recede," she added.

Meanwhile, the pandemics in the Eastern Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal had much quicker increases, Bradshaw said.

She said they are still urging South Africans to continue to wear masks, practice physical distancing, hand hygiene and avoid crowds and congestion.

"Although these data do not have information about the medical cause of death apart from whether the cause was natural or unnatural, the data are invaluable as they provide a near real-time count of the total numbers of deaths from natural and unnatural causes," the Professor added.

The research shows that between 6 May and 4 August this year there were 33 478 excess deaths.

According to SAMRC, 9 469 were reported in Gauteng, 8 591 in the Eastern Cape, 5 137 in KwaZulu-Natal, 1 856 in Free State, 1 522 in Mpumalanga, 1 122 in the North West, 982 in Limpopo and 386 in the Northern Cape.

SAMRC President and CEO, Professor Glenda Gray, is calling doctors to ensure accurate completion of death certificates - especially if it is COVID-19 related.

"It will be important in understanding the true impact of the pandemic," Gray stressed.

"The downward turn of deaths is a positive sign that the virus may have peaked in some parts of the country and is in keeping with the epidemiological models of the pandemic," added Gray.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

