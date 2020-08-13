Soccer-Three Sagan Tosu matches suspended after coronavirus cases

The J.League has suspended Sagan Tosu's next three league matches after a swathe of positive novel coronavirus tests in their camp forced the postponement of a cup game on Wednesday. Wednesday's Levain Cup match against Hiroshima Sanfrecce was postponed just hours before kick-off after several members of Sagan Tosu's staff tested positive for coronavirus.

The team's manager Kim Myung-hwi is one of those to have received a positive test. The J.League said in a statement that Sagan Tosu's league matches against Gamba Osaka, scheduled for Saturday, Vegalta Sendai and Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo have all been postponed.

They did not say when the matches would be rescheduled. Sagan Tosu apologised in a message to fans on their website.

"We deeply apologise for causing a great deal of inconvenience to all fans and supporters, and everyone involved," team chairman Minoru Takehara said in the statement. In addition to the postponed matches, the team will also not hold any other activities, including training sessions, for the next few weeks.

The rest of the J.League fixtures are scheduled to go ahead as planned this weekend. Up to 5,000 fans have been allowed into stadiums to watch J.League matches since restrictions were lifted on July 10.