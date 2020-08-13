Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Three Sagan Tosu matches suspended after coronavirus cases

The J.League has suspended Sagan Tosu's next three league matches after a swathe of positive novel coronavirus tests in their camp forced the postponement of a cup game on Wednesday. The J.League said in a statement that Sagan Tosu's league matches against Gamba Osaka, scheduled for Saturday, Vegalta Sendai and Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo have all been postponed. They did not say when the matches would be rescheduled.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 13-08-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 17:34 IST
Soccer-Three Sagan Tosu matches suspended after coronavirus cases
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixbay

The J.League has suspended Sagan Tosu's next three league matches after a swathe of positive novel coronavirus tests in their camp forced the postponement of a cup game on Wednesday. Wednesday's Levain Cup match against Hiroshima Sanfrecce was postponed just hours before kick-off after several members of Sagan Tosu's staff tested positive for coronavirus.

The team's manager Kim Myung-hwi is one of those to have received a positive test. The J.League said in a statement that Sagan Tosu's league matches against Gamba Osaka, scheduled for Saturday, Vegalta Sendai and Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo have all been postponed.

They did not say when the matches would be rescheduled. Sagan Tosu apologised in a message to fans on their website.

"We deeply apologise for causing a great deal of inconvenience to all fans and supporters, and everyone involved," team chairman Minoru Takehara said in the statement. In addition to the postponed matches, the team will also not hold any other activities, including training sessions, for the next few weeks.

The rest of the J.League fixtures are scheduled to go ahead as planned this weekend. Up to 5,000 fans have been allowed into stadiums to watch J.League matches since restrictions were lifted on July 10.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

English soccer announces congested schedule due to pandemic

Big changes have been made to the English soccer schedule in a congested and shorter season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Replays in the FA Cup have been scrapped to assist in easing pressure on the tight program, the Football Associ...

Trump: U.S. Post Office, election funds stalling coronavirus relief talks

Democrat demands that a coronavirus relief bill include federal aid for the currently overtaxed post office and funding for the upcoming U.S. election have become major sticking points in negotiations for legislation members of both say nee...

Bigger goal is to produce players for national team: Sudeva FC owners

Delhis first I-League club Sudeva FCs long-term goal is to become a conduit for supplying players to the Indian team through a range of initiatives including inviting experts from Spain for coach education, relentless scouting and a sound y...

Cong spokesperson Shergill urges I&B ministry to issue advisory to restore 'civility' in TV debates

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Thursday urged the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to take steps to restore civility in television debates and pitched for issuance of an advisory to enforce a code of conduct by news channels...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020