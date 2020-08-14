Trump says he would not veto legislation that included post office funding
President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would not veto coronavirus legislation that included funding for the U.S. Postal Service. Trump has said, without evidence, that having universal mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 presidential election would lead to fraud.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-08-2020 03:36 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 03:36 IST
President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would not veto coronavirus legislation that included funding for the U.S. Postal Service. "If we could agree to a bill, the overall bill, which is obviously a much bigger number than just the post office, that would be fine," Trump told reporters at the White House.
Negotiations between Republicans and Democrats for coronavirus aid have broken down. Trump has said, without evidence, that having universal mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 presidential election would lead to fraud.
