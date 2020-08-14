EasyJet sticks to full schedule in coming days after new UK quarantine
"We plan to operate our full schedule in the coming days," the airline said. If customers no longer wish to travel they can switch their flights without a change fee, or receive a voucher for the value of the booking, easyJet said. EasyJet operates more than 150 flights a week between the UK and France, it said on Friday.Reuters | London | Updated: 14-08-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 13:45 IST
UK airline easyJet said it planned to operate its full schedule in the coming days despite last minute changes to quarantine rules for those arriving in Britain from France, Malta and the Netherlands which could deter travel. "We plan to operate our full schedule in the coming days," the airline said.
If customers no longer wish to travel they can switch their flights without a change fee, or receive a voucher for the value of the booking, easyJet said. Customers will be notified of any cancellations later in August. EasyJet operates more than 150 flights a week between the UK and France, it said on Friday.
