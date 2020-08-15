Left Menu
GMC can now concentrate on moderate to severe, critically ill COVID-19 patients: IMA Goa

Goa Medical College (GMC) now can concentrate on moderate to severe and critically ill COVID-19 patients, said Indian Medical Association (IMA) Goa on Saturday.

ANI | North Goa (Goa) | Updated: 15-08-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 23:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Goa Medical College (GMC) now can concentrate on moderate to severe and critically ill COVID-19 patients, said Indian Medical Association (IMA) Goa on Saturday. IMA's statement comes after Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane announced that three wards at GMC will be converted into COVID treatment ward for treatment of severe cases of COVID-19 with comorbidities.

Rane had on Friday said that the state health department has also decided to reserve three of its wards in Goa Medical College (GMC) to treat extremely critical COVID-19 patients. The critical patients were earlier shifted to ESI hospital. "We are happy that the government is taking our suggestions seriously. Now that GMC itself will be treating moderate to severe cases in GMC itself there is no need to put GMC staff at ESI Ponda sub-district hospitals. GMC now can concentrate on moderate to severe and critically ill patients. This can yield good dividends in terms of saving precious lives of those who have comorbidities," said IMA Goa.

"We thank the government for giving us the opportunity to help home isolated patients and with Goa dental association also shown interest to work with IMA Goa state in helping home isolated patients with telephonic consultations free of charge," it added. We still feel the government must form a committee of doctors from government and Private sectors who can give good suggestions after brainstorming sessions, it said.

A total of 369 COVID-19 cases and 331 recoveries were reported in Goa on Saturday. The total number of cases in the state is now at 11,339, including 3,753 active cases, 7,488 recoveries and 98 deaths, said the State Health Department. (ANI)

